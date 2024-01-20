Back to work: Lunch ideas to help create better food habits for 2024

A grilled vege sandwich will be the envy of your colleagues. Photo / Babiche Martens

Take the guesswork out of what’s for lunch with these smart tips, tasty ideas and nutritious recipes.

The indulgences of the festive season are now a distant memory, and many of us are transitioning back to work. To facilitate a seamless return to a health-conscious routine and start the new year with a nutritious approach to meals, here are some suggestions to help keep you on track with regard to making food decisions with healthy eating goals throughout the working week.

Be prepared

Proactive planning is your best bet for sticking to healthy food choices. Invest some time over the weekend to prepare nutritious ingredients and snacks for the upcoming week. Consider batch-cooking some grilled chicken, roasted vegetables etc, simplifying the assembly of a well-balanced lunch in just a few minutes.

Spare 10 minutes before bed for a little nightly prep routine to avoid the hectic morning rush. You’d be surprised by what can be accomplished with a little forward planning. For example: Assemble smoothie ingredients in your blender canister, keeping them in the fridge overnight for a quick blend in the morning; pack leftovers into a serving container ready to go; boil a few eggs, suitable for a satisfying morning or afternoon snack or a protein-rich addition to a lunchtime salad; create a salad jar by layering dressing at the bottom, followed by salad leaves, diced cucumber, tomatoes, chicken or tinned fish, rinsed tinned chickpeas or lentils. Then simply invert to dress the salad when ready to eat.

To avoid trips to the vending machine, think about your snacks. Keep a supply of healthy snacks at your desk: nuts, seeds and fresh fruit are good choices that provide a satisfying crunch while sustaining energy. Pre-portioning snacks can help prevent mindless munching.

Remember, the goal is to make gradual, sustainable changes that contribute to a well-balanced and nutritious lifestyle.

Super-quick lunch ideas

Tinned fish on rice cakes with avo or hummus, sliced tomatoes and vege sticks (e.g. chopped carrot, capsicum, or celery).

Speedy chicken wrap with whole grain wrap, hummus or pesto, salad, shredded deli chicken or tinned fish and grated cheese.

An “adult” lunchbox, with a protein-rich food (e.g. tinned fish, boiled eggs, smoked salmon), a carb-rich food (e.g. crackers, dried fruit, fresh fruit), fat-rich foods (e.g. cheese or an avocado wedge, a handful of nuts) and vege sticks.

Mashed egg and mayo on wholegrain crackers, topped with sliced cucumber.

Smoked salmon salad bowl or jar with smoked salmon, baby spinach, drained baby beets and/or tinned corn, cucumber, carrot drizzled with olive oil and vinegar or lemon, and crumbled feta cheese.

·nd don’t forget those leftovers — the easiest lunch option. If you’re cooking dinner, prepare an extra portion for the next day’s lunch. Cook once and enjoy multiple times.

Wholesome workday recipes for the super-prepared

Courgette and mozzarella salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

A summery pasta salad to make lunchtime extra joyous. Get the warm courgette and mozzarella pasta salad recipe here.

Pan bagnat. Photo / Babiche Martens

Sandwiches can be exciting, especially when it comes to this grilled vege number. Get the pan bagnat recipe here.

Rustic tuna, tomato and rocket salad with crunchy croutons. Photo / Babiche Martens

A wonderfully textural tasty salad. Get the rustic tuna, tomato and rocket salad with crunchy croutons recipe here.

Date and coconut balls. Photo / Babiche Martens.

Beat the afternoon slump with these deliciously nutritious energy balls. Get the date and coconut balls recipe here.

