Two Raw Sisters' Tofu banh mi. Photo/Supplied.

The most delicious Vietnamese-inspired baguette. Ginger marinated tofu, chilli lime mayo, pickled onions and fresh carrot, cucumber, mint and iceberg lettuce for a refreshing, crisp element. A great picnic or work lunch.

Ingredients

300g firm tofu, sliced 1cm thick

Oil

Marinade

2 Tbsp tamari

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp freshly grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, crushed and chopped

Pinch of chilli flakes

Pickled onions

½ red onion, thinly sliced

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

Chilli lime mayo

1 cup cashews, soaked in boiling water to soften for 5 minutes then drained

½ cup water

1 lime juice and zest

1 clove garlic, crushed

3 tsp sriracha sauce

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp sea salt

To serve

1 baguette roll

Handful iceberg lettuce

1 carrot, julienned

½ cucumber, thinly sliced

Handful coriander, roughly chopped

Handful mint, roughly chopped

Handful thinly sliced spring onion

Sprinkle thinly sliced red chilli

Drizzle sriracha sauce





Directions

Place all the marinade ingredients in a bowl and mix to combine. Add the tofu pieces and gently toss through the marinating sauce, being very careful not to break any. Set aside. For the pickled onions: Place the sliced onions and red wine vinegar in a bowl. Toss together and set aside. For the chilli lime mayo: Place all the ingredients in a blender. Blend until a smooth creamy sauce is formed. Set aside. Before assembling the Banh Mi, heat a pan and some oil over medium-high heat. Once the pan and oil are hot, add half the tofu, cooking for approx. 3 minutes on each side. Once the tofu is cooked, place on a clean plate and continue with the remaining tofu. To assemble the Banh Mi, cut the baguette into 3-4 rolls and cut each roll to open it up. Spread a generous amount of mayo on the bottom of the baguette roll, followed by some lettuce, tofu, carrot, cucumber, coriander, mint, spring onion and chilli. Lastly, drizzle over some sriracha sauce. Now it's ready to eat! These are best eaten soon after assembling.

Two Raw Sisters - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - are all about creating healthy, happy, food. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters