Recipes

Chilled tomato and bread soup

Warren Elwin
By
Warren Elwin

Food writer

A chilled soup perfect for summer.

Ingredients

1Red onion, small, chopped
700 gTomatoes, red, chopped (Main)
2Garlic cloves, chopped
½ Baguettes, cut into chunks
1 TbspFlaky sea salt
1 to tasteFreshly ground black pepper
2 cupsWater, boiling
¼ cupExtra virgin olive oil
3 TbspSherry vinegar
1Lemon, juice - to taste

Directions

  1. Into a large mixing bowl add the chopped the tomatoes, red onion and garlic cloves.
  2. Add the chunks of baguette, sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper.
  3. Toss together well. Pour over the boiling water, cover bowl with a clean tea towel and leave to soften for 1 hour.
  4. Add the sherry vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Blitz the mixture in food processor until smooth and creamy. Chill well.
  5. Season to taste with lemon juice, spoon into bowls and garnish with a crouton and thin slice of tomato.

