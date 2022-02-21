Chilled tomato and bread soup

A chilled soup perfect for summer.
Ingredients
|1
|Red onion, small, chopped
|700 g
|Tomatoes, red, chopped (Main)
|2
|Garlic cloves, chopped
|½
|Baguettes, cut into chunks
|1 Tbsp
|Flaky sea salt
|1 to taste
|Freshly ground black pepper
|2 cups
|Water, boiling
|¼ cup
|Extra virgin olive oil
|3 Tbsp
|Sherry vinegar
|1
|Lemon, juice - to taste
Directions
- Into a large mixing bowl add the chopped the tomatoes, red onion and garlic cloves.
- Add the chunks of baguette, sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper.
- Toss together well. Pour over the boiling water, cover bowl with a clean tea towel and leave to soften for 1 hour.
- Add the sherry vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Blitz the mixture in food processor until smooth and creamy. Chill well.
- Season to taste with lemon juice, spoon into bowls and garnish with a crouton and thin slice of tomato.