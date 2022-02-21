Chilled tomato and bread soup

Into a large mixing bowl add the chopped the tomatoes, red onion and garlic cloves.

Add the chunks of baguette, sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper.

Toss together well. Pour over the boiling water, cover bowl with a clean tea towel and leave to soften for 1 hour.

Add the sherry vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Blitz the mixture in food processor until smooth and creamy. Chill well.