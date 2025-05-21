Advertisement
Lifestyle

Society Insider: Did Brad Pitt stay at Mowbray mansion; Peter Huljich moves to Queenstown; Grant Bettjemann, hairstylist to the rich list, moves on

Ricardo Simich
By
Ricardo Simich
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Polly Markus has made a big announcement; was Brad Pitt staying at the Mowbray mansion?; Peter Huljich has relocated; hairstylist Peter Bettjemann - who worked for more than a decade with Trelise Cooper - is moving on from his self-named salon. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, did Brad Pitt stay at the Mowbray mansion while in Auckland? Where has Peter Huljich relocated to? And why is NZ hairstylist to the society set Grant Bettjemann selling up and moving on?

Brad Pitt’s time at the Mowbray

