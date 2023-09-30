Nick Mowbray and fiancée Jaimee Lupton. Photo / Supplied

Nick Mowbray and fiancée Jaimee Lupton have joined the ever-growing list of the super-rich who are building in the golf course haven at Te Arai, north of Auckland.

The Zuru billionaire and Monday Haircare co-founder will also be back in their newly renovated Coatesville mansion in time to host a family Christmas.

Spy understands the couple is due to break ground on their Te Arai land this week with Auckland-based architect John Irving and his team said to be helming the project. They’ll join other movers and shakers who have built magnificent homes at neighbouring Tara Iti and Te Arai, part of three world-class golf courses near Mangawhai.

Mowbray often choppers up to Te Arai Links South Course to play golf. Last week he and Lupton showed their site to their Instagram followers and Mowbray played a game of golf with former All Black Israel Dagg.

A green at Te Arai Links South Course with Great Barrier Island in the background. Photo / Ricky Robinson

Golf at Tara Iti or Te Arai is popular for many All Blacks including Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah, and Kiwi golfing greats. Harry Hart, son of billionaires Graeme and Robyn Hart, likes to have a swing there too, as does former Prime Minister Sir John Key and son Max.

Membership at Te Arai is not as exclusive and private as Tara Iti – where former US President Barack Obama played a round with Key - however it’s not cheap. The one-off joining fee is $50,000 and annual dues are between $7000 and $10,000.





The place to spot the rich and famous this summer is Ric’s Restaurant at Te Arai Links, named after honour of US billionaire private equity investor Ric Kayne, who developed Tara Iti. Ric’s will be the perfect place to unwind after a day on the course, waiting for a wood-fired pizza to come out of the oven. Next year the more upmarket Ocean Restaurant is set to open.

Studio John Irving Architects are creating the suites, cottages and villas around the north and south golf courses of Te Arai Links (the North Course is due not open next month) and have also designed the hospitality and clubhouse.

Irving is not the only architect building dream pads for the rich. Esteemed architect Andrew Patterson showed off a magnificent finished build this week that features massive electronic glass walls, each door 4m long by Swiss firm vitrocsa, a world first for them. Patterson has a few more lots in development in Te Arai and Tara Iti.

Te Arai sections are said to sell for $3 million and Spy has heard of uber-wealthy buyers buying two, and in one case three, lots to enable them to build a sprawling dream home with views to Mangawhai Heads.

Spy has heard of some houses so big that only a third of them will be seen above ground, giving new meaning to a bunker. Plans for future houses are said to take Kiwi architecture to the next level.

In New Zealand’s fastest-growing playground of the rich and famous, owners in Tara Iti and Te Arai include Donald Trump’s former right-hand man, Chris Liddell, and wife Renee Harbers Liddell; Kea Property group’s Deirdre and David McAlpine; business dynamos Elizabeth and Paul Blackwell; investment banker Jonty Edgar and wife Amber and Briscoe’s baron Rod Duke.

Kayne and his wife, Cathy, have built a large home in pride of place overlooking the surf beach. He’s spent more than $200 million developing the three golf courses in Tari Iti and Te Arai, in partnership with Jim Rohrstaff.

It’s a good time to be in construction up north as expats who have made their fortunes in the US, London and Dubai are said to be undertaking builds over summer.

Mowbray and Lupton have the sure-to-be mega impressive bach, the magnificent super yacht and, after three years of planning, will move back into their completely renovated Mahoenui Valley mansion in Coatesville just in time for summer.

Last week Lupton shared a couple of sneak peeks of furniture and redesigns that will put the home’s value more than $40 million.

The four-level home, originally designed by Greg Noble, took four years to build and the renovations have seen the home completely stripped back, with seven council consent applications dating back two years.

Lupton is believed to have spent almost three years renovating the property with celebrated interior designer Rufus Knight. Lupton is known for her keen eye for design, after renovating her and Mowbray’s Britomart-apartment, which was featured in Vogue Living.

As well as the numerous living spaces and 12 bedrooms, the grounds are understood to have also had a total refurb. Artificial Intelligence and high-tech gadgets are understood to have been included in the major makeover.

There is a new wellness centre, which looks to have been remodelled over the former indoor pool and has a cathedral-like style that includes a gym. Spy hears it will be great for friends and family to enjoy, with many regenerative devices for overall health and wellness, something Spy understands has become a big priority for Mowbray.

Photo / Instagram

Lupton also showed her followers a magnificent artwork by up-and-coming Sydney-based artist Tan Arlidge which adorns the home office.

Photo / Instagram

Lupton lived in Sydney for many years and sources tell Spy other Australian artworks to feature in the home are by Vicki Lee, Dina Broadhurst and Jonny Niesche, all of whom have a clean modernist approach. When the house is finished it is a sure bet that Design and Tech magazines will be queuing up to feature it.