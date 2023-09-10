An exclusive flyover of the second hole at Te Arai Links North Course, set to open in October. Video / Ricky Robinson

From today Kiwi golfers can book a round at one of the most anticipated new courses in the world with online booking now available for Te Arai Links North Course ahead of next month’s opening.

The North Course will open on October 2, a year after the Te Arai Links South Course opened to members. Now non-members can book rounds at either course.

Its opening completes the world-class duo by fund manager Ric Kayne and managing partner Jim Rohrstaff — who are also involved in Tara Iti Golf Club, ranked number two in the world about 5km north from Te Arai Links, that opened in 2015.

Tara Iti will remain a member-only course while Te Arai Links North and South Courses will be accessible to the public. The two courses will alternate daily between a ‘Private course’ for Te Arai Links members and their accompanied guests and a ‘Resort Course’ for resort guests and green fee players.

Tee times can now be booked by greens fee players on the South Course from September 28, and from October 2 on the North Course. The tee sheet will open 28 days in advance with the South Course available for $250 over the last few days of September.

From October 1, public green fees will be $350 for New Zealand residents, rising to $400 during the peak months (November 1 to April 28) before dropping again to as low as $300 over winter.

That means Kiwi golfers have the chance to be the first in the world to play 18 holes at low shoulder-season rates.

International visitors will pay up to $650 at peak seasons and $400 at low season rates.

The North Course is designed by Tom Doak, one of the most respected golf architects in the world. Photo / Ricky Robinson

A green at Te Arai Links North Course with Great Barrier Island in the background. Photo / Ricky Robinson

The North Course is designed by Tom Doak, one of the most respected golf architects in the world, who also designed Tara Iti and Cape Kidnappers.

The North Course features eight coastal holes with the rest of the course meandering through large dunes and forest. Doak has previously stated the inland holes remind him of the property at Pine Valley, the No.1-ranked golf course in the world.

Te Arai Links South Course opened in October and has quickly slotted itself beside sister course Tara Iti as one of the highest acclaimed in the country. The Coore & Crenshaw-designed South Course was recently ranked No.2 in New Zealand by Australian Golf Digest, topped only by Tara Iti. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect all three courses to top the list next year. Te Arai Links South Course was also ranked seventh in Golf Magazine’s “Top 100 Asia Pacific list, with Tara Iti No.3.

First look at the Te Arai Links North Course south of Mangawhai that is to open in October. Photo / Ricky Robinson

Te Arai Links North Course is set to open in October and is expected to feature in top-courses lists around the world. Photo / Ricky Robinson

Te Arai Links North Course is designed by noted golf architect Tom Doak. Photo / Ricky Robinson

The property includes more than just the two stunning golf courses. Ric’s Pizza Barn opened last year alongside The Playground putting green, the largest in the world, next to the Clubhouse. There are only a few putting greens in the world that will be close to its size with the likes of the Punchbowl at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, St Andrews’ famous Himalayas at the Old Course and Thistle Dhu at Pinehurst matching it for scale.

The Playground putting green at Te Arai Links South Course. Photo / Ricky Robinson

There are also tennis, pickle ball and a half basketball court being completed now, while in the next 12-18 months the Ocean Restaurant will be completed overlooking the South Course’s 18th green along with the North Clubhouse and a Spa & Fitness centre.

World No.3 Lydia Ko spent part of her honeymoon earlier this year at Te Arai Links and recorded a hole in one at Tara Iti while setting a course record.

Club members include world No.46 Ryan Fox, who has the Te Arai Links logo emblazoned his golf bag, while All Black and Blues star Beauden Barrett has shared a number of rounds at the course on social media.