Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Society Insider: Pete Evans and Nicola Robinson’s next moves; Matthew Horncastle’s first baby; Dame Pieter Stewart’s granddaughter’s NYC fashion scholarship

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

Harley McVicar, granddaughter of Dame Pieter Stewart, is off to fashion school in New York; property developer Matthew Horncastle and his partner Hannah Bungay are expecting their first baby; Nicola Robinson Evans and husband Pete Evans have "a big year ahead". Photo / Herald composite

Harley McVicar, granddaughter of Dame Pieter Stewart, is off to fashion school in New York; property developer Matthew Horncastle and his partner Hannah Bungay are expecting their first baby; Nicola Robinson Evans and husband Pete Evans have "a big year ahead". Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, Aussie chef Pete Evans is making moves in the US; multi-millionaire Matthew Horncastle is preparing for first-time fatherhood; and Dame Pieter Stewart’s granddaughter is following in her fashion industry footsteps.

Nicola and Pete’s next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.