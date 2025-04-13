Advertisement
Former high-flying property developer ditches private jets, luxury yacht amid downturn

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The developer is building 111 apartments in one of its largest projects. This shows progress by last November. Video / Supplied

A prominent property developer has trimmed his lifestyle to match the slowdown in the sector.

Matthew Horncastle, managing director of the Christchurch-headquartered apartment/townhouse developer Williams Corporation, no longer charters private jets from the South Island to Auckland and an 88-foot luxury superyacht is now

