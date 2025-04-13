A prominent property developer has trimmed his lifestyle to match the slowdown in the sector.

Matthew Horncastle, managing director of the Christchurch-headquartered apartment/townhouse developer Williams Corporation, no longer charters private jets from the South Island to Auckland and an 88-foot luxury superyacht is now hired out to others.

The shift has come as the company’s annual new build rates have dropped 57% from 631 new homes in 2021 to 267, although it has picked up again this year.

“It’s all positive, but I’m pretty boring. You don’t have any exciting Matthew Horncastle stories‚” said the developer, who is also expecting a baby with his partner.