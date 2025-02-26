Former My Kitchen Rules host and celebrity chef Pete Evans is back on Facebook and Instagram, four years after being banned from the platforms for spreading misinformation.
The Australian chef has seemingly returned to public life to share his views on Donald Trump’s re-election and appointment of Robert F. Kennedy jnr as his health secretary in the US, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.
Kennedy’s appointment has been met with alarm from medical professionals due to his track record of spreading vaccine and medical misinformation. Evans celebrated with an Instagram post reading, “What a time to be ALIVE”.
The chef released a children’s cookbook with Kennedy in the US last November called Healthy Food, Healthy Kids.