Evans was banned from Facebook in December 2020 for spreading conspiracy theories about Covid-19 and neo-Nazi imagery.

While Evans apologised to “anyone who may have misinterpreted his posts” or “perceived that he was promoting hatred”, his publisher ended its relationship with him, and he was dropped from the cast of I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me out of Here!

However, he has remained on social media through his business pages for Paleo Way and Evolve Network, mostly sharing recipes - though recently he has been sharing more political content.

In September last year, the Herald’s Society Insider Ricardo Simich revealed that Evans and his Kiwi wife Nicola Robinson Evans were selling their New South Wales retreat Evolve Sanctuary.

The couple bought the property in 2020. Eight months after putting it on the market, they received an offer, the sum of which was not disclosed. The property is still up for sale, according to Evolve Sanctuary’s official Instagram page.

They began dating in 2011 and married in an intimate wedding in rural New South Wales in 2016.

Amid Evans' social media controversy, Robinson Evans told the Herald, “I’m more than happy to share with you that I’m not anti-anything, but rather pro-safe and pro-choice. I’m honoured to be sharing an authentic journey with Pete.”