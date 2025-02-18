He will reunite with director David Ayer who he worked with on 2014’s World War Two action film Fury.

According to the Otago Daily Times, the shoot will last five to seven weeks before post-production takes place in Auckland.

Pitt was in the news recently after an AI-generated version of the actor persuaded a French woman to hand over €830,000 ($1.5m) for cancer treatment in the midst of his divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

Anne, a 53-year-old interior designer, said she believed that she and the Hollywood star had fallen in love online and would marry, so she divorced her husband and then wired fraudsters all the money from the settlement.

The truth only started to dawn on her when she saw reports of the Fight Club star with his new girlfriend. She has filed a legal complaint for fraud and opened an online crowdfunding account to cover her legal costs.

Pitt has urged fans to be vigilant about catfishing.

In a statement to E! News, Pitt’s spokesperson said: “It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities, but this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence.”

