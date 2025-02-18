Advertisement
Brad Pitt reportedly arrives in New Zealand before heading to Queenstown for film

NZ Herald
Brad Pitt has reportedly arrived in Auckland before heading to Queenstown to film an action thriller. Photo / Supplied

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has reportedly been spotted in Auckland before he’s set to head to Queenstown and Milford Sound to film an action-survival film.

The Herald understands the 61-year-old landed in Auckland this week and is doing pre-production work before heading south.

Queenstown will double as Alaska during the filming of Pitt star vehicle Heart of the Beast, a story about a former Navy Seal and his retired combat dog attempting to return to civilisation after suffering an accident deep in the wilderness.

Pitt’s production company Plan B also plans to produce the film for Paramount Pictures.

He will reunite with director David Ayer who he worked with on 2014’s World War Two action film Fury.

According to the Otago Daily Times, the shoot will last five to seven weeks before post-production takes place in Auckland.

Pitt was in the news recently after an AI-generated version of the actor persuaded a French woman to hand over €830,000 ($1.5m) for cancer treatment in the midst of his divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

Anne, a 53-year-old interior designer, said she believed that she and the Hollywood star had fallen in love online and would marry, so she divorced her husband and then wired fraudsters all the money from the settlement.

The truth only started to dawn on her when she saw reports of the Fight Club star with his new girlfriend. She has filed a legal complaint for fraud and opened an online crowdfunding account to cover her legal costs.

Pitt has urged fans to be vigilant about catfishing.

In a statement to E! News, Pitt’s spokesperson said: “It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities, but this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence.”

