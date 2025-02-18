Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has reportedly been spotted in Auckland before he’s set to head to Queenstown and Milford Sound to film an action-survival film.
The Herald understands the 61-year-old landed in Auckland this week and is doing pre-production work before heading south.
Queenstown will double as Alaska during the filming of Pitt star vehicle Heart of the Beast, a story about a former Navy Seal and his retired combat dog attempting to return to civilisation after suffering an accident deep in the wilderness.
Pitt’s production company Plan B also plans to produce the film for Paramount Pictures.