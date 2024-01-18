Before rising to global fame, Brad Pitt used to flat with 90210 star Jason Priestley. Priestley has now opened up about what life was like in their Hollywood flat, exposing Pitt in the process. Photo / Invision

Jason Priestley exposed his former flatmate Brad Pitt in a recent interview when he shared how the pair would dare each other to see who was able to go the longest without having a shower.

The veteran Beverly Hills, 90210 actor - who starred as lead male character Brandon Walsh in the show for nine seasons - appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Live! With Kelly and Mark with co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos when he made the revelations.

“We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering,” Priestley shared on the podcast.

“I think about it now and I’m like, ‘Dude how disgusting, what were you thinking?’”

As Ripa asked who “went the longest” before having a shower, Priestley was swift to reply, “Brad. Always Brad.”

“I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering,” he continued.

Opening up about the way of life in his and Pitt’s old flat, Priestley described how the pair and a third person were “living in a two-bedroom apartment in a really crappy part of [Los Angeles].”

Jason Priestley is best known for his character Brandon Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210. Photo / Supplied

When Consuelos questioned Priestley over what items they kept in their fridge, he replied with “beer.”

Priestley, 54, had more to say about how he lived with the A-list actor in his book, Jason Priestley: A Memoir, released in May 2014.

In the memoir, he remembered walking into his North Hollywood apartment and discovering a “tall skinny guy” asleep in his bedroom.

Although Priestley wasn’t expecting Pitt, 60, to be there, they quickly became friends. Pitt soon ended up as the third flatmate living in their two-bedroom home.

Discussing life before he scored the lead role in 90210 and Pitt made his big screen debut with Thelma & Louise, Priestley wrote that they “were all broke.”

“We lived on ramen noodles and generic beer - the kind that came in white cans labelled beer - and Marlboro Light cigarettes.”

Unfortunately, the now-famous actors’ friendship came to a standstill early in the 1990s after their careers began to take off.

“Our careers went in such different directions that we sort of lost touch with each other,” Priestley recalled back in 2017 during an interview with HuffPost.

“Brad went off and was making movies all over the world, and I was sort of stuck in one place making a TV show, and it was back in the days before computers.”

Furthermore, stardom “tore apart” their group of friends, making it difficult to reconnect.

“The fact that the two of us went off and got strangely famous - we had a pretty good group of friends and all of a sudden we all sort of dissipated, and it was sad.”