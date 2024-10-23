Advertisement
Business

Queenstown gets new film and TV studio

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Queenstown and nearby areas have long been popular with filmmakers but Screentime New Zealand says multi-purpose studio facilities until now have not been available. Photo / Destination Queenstown

Screentime New Zealand says it is launching Queenstown’s first film and TV studio.

The company said the region had long been popular with filmmakers for its landscape but until now producers generally had to use Auckland for studio facilities.

The new facility is called Remarkable Studios NZ.

“Offering an unrivalled and diverse landscape, Queenstown has never struggled to attract filmmakers. However, without wet cover and studio facilities, it struggled to serve a whole production,” Screentime chief executive Philly de Lacey said.

“This news signals an exciting future for the film and television industry in Queenstown Lakes,” Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor Glyn Lewers said.

“Film has been an important contributor to our local economy for decades, thanks to our cinematic alpine locations, skilled crew base and welcoming communities.”

But the new dedicated film and television facility would add more opportunities for the local industry, Lewers said.

“Screentime are also a key player in the New Zealand production community, so we’re thrilled that they’ve decided to establish a base here in our beautiful region.”

Screentime said the facility was a fully sound-proofed 2300sq m studio, and repurposed department store.

The New Zealand Film Commission said many productions were based in the Southern Lakes district with major crew bases in Queenstown and Wanaka.

