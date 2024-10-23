Queenstown gets new film and TV studio

Queenstown and nearby areas have long been popular with filmmakers but Screentime New Zealand says multi-purpose studio facilities until now have not been available. Photo / Destination Queenstown

Screentime New Zealand says it is launching Queenstown’s first film and TV studio.

The company said the region had long been popular with filmmakers for its landscape but until now producers generally had to use Auckland for studio facilities.

The new facility is called Remarkable Studios NZ.

“Offering an unrivalled and diverse landscape, Queenstown has never struggled to attract filmmakers. However, without wet cover and studio facilities, it struggled to serve a whole production,” Screentime chief executive Philly de Lacey said.

“This news signals an exciting future for the film and television industry in Queenstown Lakes,” Queenstown Lakes District Council Mayor Glyn Lewers said.