Flanked by the A-list couple who each have their arms wrapped around her, Lupton is seen wearing a knee high boots and a khaki skirted set decorated with black polka dots.

The quartet caught up at Restoration Hardware in Manhattan. Image / @jaimee via Instagram.

To her left the Gossip Girl actor wears a navy and white jumpsuit, while Lively’s husband Reynolds is wearing black chinos, crisp white plimsoles and an orange plaid jacket over a brown top. Mowbray stands next to the Deadpool actor in black jeans, T-shirt and puffer vest punctuated by monochrome Nike sneakers.

The couples have known each other for some time. In November 2020 Lively publicly praised Mowbray’s philanthropic efforts, revealing that in May that year the entrepreneur and businessman had arranged for 265,000 nappies from the Zuru owned brand Rascal + Friends, to be donated to nappy banks and hospitals in New York and Texas.

Blake Lively thanks Kiwi businessman Nick Mowbray for his generosity. Photo / supplied

Posting on her Instagram stories, Lively referred to Mowbray as her “friend” and revealed at her request, she had also donated over 20,000 toys to children who were in hospital but unable to have visitors due to Covid outbreaks at the time.

“Tonight, reflecting on this silent act of care and community, I felt incredibly grateful. And had to share” she said.

As well as the philanthropic connections, the couple share other similarities.

Lively and Lupton both run haircare businesses.

Lupton launched her brand MONDAY in 2020 and the company has enjoyed five years of rapid growth, expanding to be available in 43 countries with more than 200 retailers globally.

Lively launched her haircare range, Blake Brown, in July 2024.

In September digital media company Puck reported that the brand’s sales at US retailer Target totalled close to US$5 million in the three and a half weeks after launch, but sales dropped more than 87% between August 11 and September 15.

Lawyers representing Lively in legal action against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni have said a “sudden and unexpected negative media campaign” by Baldoni depressed retail sales of Blake Brown.