Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, property developer Nigel McKenna and wellness entrepreneur make wedding plans; inside Jaimee Lupton’s US business trip; and meet the women behind The Luxury Network NZ.

Thai wedding set for property and wellness power couple in 2026

Multimillionaire property developer Nigel McKenna and his partner of three years, wellness entrepreneur Sarisa Nasinprom, are finally planning their wedding, two years after getting engaged.

The pair met at award-winning Italian restaurant Baduzzi three years ago this month, and plan to wed in Thailand next year.