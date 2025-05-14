Advertisement
Society Insider: Property developer Nigel McKenna and spa star Sarisa Nasinprom to wed; inside Jaimee Lupton and Nick Mowbray’s trip to the US; celeb stylist Gab Waller’s visit to NZ with The Luxury Network

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Sarisa Nasinprom and Nigel McKenna are getting married; Nick Mowbray and Jaimee Lupton have been enjoying their US trip, including dinner with friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively; celebrity stylist to the stars Gab Waller has been in NZ, thanks to The Luxury Network NZ. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, property developer Nigel McKenna and wellness entrepreneur make wedding plans; inside Jaimee Lupton’s US business trip; and meet the women behind The Luxury Network NZ.

Thai wedding set for property and wellness power couple

