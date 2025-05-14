Society Insider: Property developer Nigel McKenna and spa star Sarisa Nasinprom to wed; inside Jaimee Lupton and Nick Mowbray’s trip to the US; celeb stylist Gab Waller’s visit to NZ with The Luxury Network
Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, property developer Nigel McKenna and wellness entrepreneur make wedding plans; inside Jaimee Lupton’s US business trip; and meet the women behind The Luxury Network NZ.
Thai wedding set for property and wellness power couplein 2026
Multimillionaire property developer Nigel McKenna and his partner of three years, wellness entrepreneur Sarisa Nasinprom, are finally planning their wedding, two years after getting engaged.
The pair met at award-winning Italian restaurant Baduzzi three years ago this month, and plan to wed in Thailand next year.
“Nigel took me to a private dinner at Baduzzi, hosted by Michael Dearth, to mark the occasion,” Nasinprom tells Society Insider.
“At dinner, Nigel reached into his pocket and took out a small case, inside which was the ring, still the most beautiful ring I’d ever seen.
“I was dazzled and almost speechless. All I can remember is saying yes and yes again.”
It wasn’t the first time McKenna had propositioned Nasinprom, but this time it was with her dream ring.
“On our first anniversary, Nigel took me to stay at the Belmond Splendido, in Portofino, a wonderfully romantic hideaway on the Italian Riviera and a place I had long dreamed of going to,” says Nasinprom.