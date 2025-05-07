Steve Owen is moving from Mission Bay to Westmere, after a multimillion-dollar property deal.

The Rawene Ave, Westmere, house gained notoriety in 2016 when it was rented by Hollywood actors Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whitely.

Powell and Hunter sold it in 2020 for more than $17m to Auckland businessman Yin Li and wife Elaine, with the house sale registered under Yin Li’s company Virtuous.

The recent sale price was reported by OneRoof as more than $20m.

In turn, the Lis bought Owen’s home in Mission Bay, in the multimillion-dollar deal.

The Rawene Ave property is regarded as one of Auckland's finest. It was once rented by actor Jason Statham and has sold for more than $20 million as part of a $56m property deal.

The view from Steve Owen's new Rawene Ave property in Westmere.

Owen has owned the Mission Bay property on Ronaki Rd for more than a decade. It’s known as one of the area’s best homes.

Last week, Bayleys agents Sarah Liu and Nick Gilbert told OneRoof they had brought the parties of Rawene and Ronaki together to work out the details of the deal.

Steve Owen has sold his house on Ronaki Rd, Mission Bay, and will be moving to Westmere. Photo / Simon Devitt

Owen’s multi-level, five-bedroom modernist mansion on Ronaki Rd was designed by architect Lawrence Sumich of Sumich Chaplin Architects in Newmarket.

The mid-level entertaining area flows on to a pool and a panoramic outlook of Rangitoto.

Another Sumich-designed mansion on Ronaki Rd, with a similar look, feel and outlook to Owen’s, was sold by Wall Real Estate for more than $20m earlier this year, within two weeks of hitting the market.

Liu told the Herald her Rawene Ave vendors are very tasteful people and the couple decided to buy the Ronaki Rd home after their second visit.

“I said, ‘Okay, if you buy this, you can sell your Rawene Ave home’, and they said yes,” said Liu.

Tenby Powell and Sharon Hunter, pictured in 2015. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Former Mayor of Tauranga Tenby Powell told Society Insider he was thrilled someone with Owen’s taste had purchased his and Hunter’s former home. He was excited to hear Owen planned to enhance it.

Powell says he and Hunter – with their architect David Ponting of Ponting Fitzgerald and builder Ross Bannan of Bannan Construction – poured blood, sweat and tears into creating their oasis on Rawene Ave, which was purchased as three side-by-side sections in 2008.

“The fact Hollywood star Jason Statham rented our house in 2016 often overshadows how proud Sharon and I are of what we created,” says Powell.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham. Photo / Getty Images

The 1978sq m site includes landscaped gardens with impressive water features, a cedar four-bedroom mansion, and an infinity pool that stretches out over the water.

Last week, Gilbert told the Herald his client had already visited the Rawene Rd property with teams of people, the architects and the original builder, for a renovation project that Society Insider understands will take six months.

Owen and Li declined to comment on their house swap, but Society Insider hears both vendors have big plans for their new abodes.

Kimberly and Steve Owen at Owen's son Matt’s wedding at Ayrburn.

It has been a busy time for Owen, with son Matt marrying professional golfer Laura Hoskin last Friday. The ceremony was outdoors in the grounds of Ayrburn in Queenstown – Hoskin’s hometown.

Owen has four children – Matt, Nicholas, Libby and Kimberly. Matt is the first of the siblings to get married.

In March, Matt and Laura told Society Insider they were most looking forward to getting family and friends together to celebrate.

London-based Kimberly flew in to join her family for the happy occasion. Other guests at the black-tie wedding included fellow rich listers Paula and Simon Herbert and Dominique and Mark Francis.

Also looking glamorous for the occasion was media buyer Jane Hitchfield and her husband, managing director at Transport Hydraulic Solutions, Brenden Lyon.

Are Auckland’s old and new guard luxury department stores teaming up?

Representatives from Smith and Caughey's, pictured, and Faradays have reportedly been having business meetings. Picture / Steven McNicholl

Speculation is rife among the city’s well-heeled that something is brewing between Auckland’s oldest department store business, Smith & Caughey’s, and the city’s newest luxury boutique department store, Faradays in Parnell.

Well-placed sources have told Society Insider of meetings between Faradays’ CEO, Edward von Dadelszen, and representatives from Smith & Caughey’s, as recently as last week.

When asked if Smith & Caughey’s and Faradays might be entering into a partnership or combining some of the luxury marquee brands to which they both have licences, Smith & Caughey‘s joint acting CEO Lizzy Hyndman would not comment.

A spokesperson for von Dadelszen told Society Insider: “We are aware of the speculation, but as a matter of policy, Faradays doesn’t comment on market rumours or ongoing commercial discussions.”

Faradays' owners Eddie von Dadelszen and Constance Cummings, pictured in 2016. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Von Dadelszen and his wife Constance opened Faradays on Faraday St in late 2021 as a new emporium for luxury brands. Their modern take on the department store provides a full luxury retail experience, with art, food and beverages to accompany the shopping experience.

On average, Faradays’ ultra-wealthy customers spend thousands of dollars per visit.

Faradays, a luxury department store in Parnell.

The husband and wife had previously operated their fashion label Dadelszen, and vintage accessories and jewellery label Love & Object, around the corner on Kenwyn St, gaining many rich list clients. When they opened Faradays, the couple incorporated their existing businesses into the store, adding an array of desirable imported designer labels.

Along with the von Dadelszens’ shareholding in Faradays Luxury Goods, the business has other high-profile investors, including former All Black great Dan Carter and his wife, former Black Stick, Honor, and Jonty Edgar, executive director of Forsyth Barr.

Faradays’ ultra-high-end designer fashion labels include Givenchy, Celine, Alaïa, Jil Sander, Alexandre Vauthier and Giuseppe Zanotti. Its accessories brands include Spanish design house Loewe, whose candles retail for more than $500, and Ginori 1735, whose porcelain dinner plates retail for $220 each.

Faradays also has a luxurious bar and dining experience, serving caviar and Champagne.

The bar and restaurant at Faradays in Parnell.

In May last year, Smith & Caughey’s announced a major upheaval, with chairman Tony Caughey outlining a proposal to close the businesses and lay off 240 staff.

Caughey, the fifth in the family generational dynasty, told the Herald at the time the company’s stores in Queen St and Newmarket had been running at a loss. He cited a 40% drop in revenue over the previous five years because of factors including the economic downturn, reduced consumer confidence, the rise of shopping malls, and upmarket brands building their own retail stores.

Chairman of Smith and Caughey's, Tony Caughey, in the flagship Queen St store. Photo / Ben Dickens

The announcement came after two years of consultations and think tanks to come up with ways to take the business forward.

In August 2024, Caughey announced that after weeks of consultation with staff, only the Newmarket store would close. The original 144-year-old Queen St store, the “Grande Dame”, would stay open, saving about 100 jobs.

Earlier this year, Smith & Caughey’s transformed into a ground-floor operation only, stocking beauty and cosmetic produ