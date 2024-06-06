Glossier products will be sold in-store and online from Mecca from July; Faradays adds La Prairie to its repertoire of high-end beauty brands; Renowned brow artist Farah Sadeq opens her own studio; The Face Place closes its Britomart clinic to make way for Commercial Bay; Creed’s sultry new scent is a magnetic and alluring pick to wear this winter.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our weekly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Check back every Thursday for the latest instalment, or keep your finger on the pulse by heading to our @Nzhviva Instagram for updates as they happen.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Glossier launches at Mecca

I know, I know — I’ve talked about Glossier A LOT lately.

Well, here’s some news you’ll really want to know ... you can finally shop the shelves for the brand’s Millennial pink products when it lands at Mecca this July.

Earlier this week, the beauty department store broke the news that it would be the first bricks-and-mortar retailer in Australasia and would also stock the brand online at Meccabeauty.co.nz.

But in some cases, there’s nothing quite like shopping the shelves in person, especially if you want to swatch shades, and Mecca promises to deliver an unparalleled shopping experience when the brand launches in real-time in 70 doors across Australasia on Tuesday, July 16.

Expect to see cult-favourite Glossier makeup including its Boy Brow, Cloud Paint and Balm Dot Com line the shelves, along with its fuss-free skincare (we love the Milky Jelly Cleanser) and premium fragrance, Glossier You.

Cannot. Freaking. Wait.

Visit Meccabeauty.co.nz to find your local stockist.

Faradays welcomes La Prairie

Luxury emporium Faradays is expanding on its impressive beauty offering with the announcement that La Prairie is launching this winter at No 8 Faraday St, as well as on its e-commerce platform.

The retail partnership has been in the works behind the scenes for a while and an official launch date will be revealed soon (from July onwards).

Fusing science-backed formulations with premium ingredients including caviar, platinum and gold, La Prairie’s covetable skincare selection homes in on the skin’s cellular rejuvenation process, restoring radiance and glow once more.

It’s an exciting addition to Faradays’ current beauty offering, says co-founder and creative director Constance von Dadelszen, who explains the luxury Parnell department store takes a careful and considered approach to adding new brands to its repertoire. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“As part of a natural expansion of our finely considered offering, and after months of work behind the scenes, we are delighted to be formally welcoming La Prairie to the Faradays family this July,” she says.

“Married with its devotion to using only the most beautiful ingredients and efficacious formulas, the famed La Prairie ritual of luxurious, tranquil escape fits perfectly in line with the Faradays ethos of providing our visitors with access to the highest quality products from around the world, wrapped inside an unforgettably sensorial bricks and mortar experience.”

Rather than sample a curated edit of La Prairie’s best-sellers, the brand’s full collection of skincare and cosmetics will be available in-store at Faradays and online from July onwards, with La Prairie’s signature skin treatments available to book too. More information on that to follow.

Faradays, 8 Faraday St, Parnell, or visit Faradays.store.

Renowned brow artist opens own studio

I first met Farah Sadeq while she was working at Off & On’s Newmarket studio, formerly on Osborne St (it’s since moved one road over to York St). As I inspected my fluffy, natural-looking brows at the end of my appointment, I was obsessed.

I rebooked with Farah religiously and was devastated when I returned to Off & On one day only to find she had moved on.

I thought I’d lost touch with her for good until a friend shared that she’d seen Farah at Summer Studio, a beauty collective formed by her friend Emmie in 2021. I booked in immediately, and once more was delighted with my results.

Three years later, Emmie and Farah are going their separate ways, with Farah opening her own brow studio in Auckland’s Kent St.

At her new studio, Farah offers the full suite of lash and brow grooming services, including shape and colour, or lifts and laminations. Depending on the desired result, Farah works with either hybrid colour or henna, which is said to last longer.

Beyond brows, Farah performs cosmetic tattooing, and a selection of facial waxing treatments.

By Farah, 15 Kent St, Newmarket, or visit Instagram.com/byfarah.s to make a booking.

The Face Place closes its Britomart clinic

It’s a case of “one door closes, another one opens” for The Face Place, with its Britomart clinic closing yesterday in preparation for opening its new Downtown Auckland premises on Monday, June 10.

The medspa opened doors to its Britomart clinic 11 years ago but sent a newsletter to its clientele yesterday to share that the team is so excited to usher in this new chapter.

From today (Thursday, June 6), until Sunday, June 9, only The Face Place Takapuna will be operating, while the former Britomart team make preparations for the Downtown Auckland clinic to open.

The new clinic is at Level 2, 152 Quay St, Downtown Auckland, a stone’s throw from the Commercial Bay shopping precinct and opposite The Cloud.

The light-filled space promises sprawling harbour views to enjoy while receiving treatments in-clinic, with The Face Place’s existing treatments including advanced skin treatments, intimate wellness and injectables all on offer.

The Face Place, Level 2, 152 Quay St, Downtown Auckland, or visit Thefaceplace.co.nz.

Scent of the season: Creed Queen of Silk

Sensual and alluring, luxury scent maker Creed has revealed its newest offering with Queen of Silk — a scent capturing both the richness and lightness of the fabric which inspires its name.

With top notes of Chinese osmanthus, a heart of tuberose and Madagascan vanilla, set amongst a cedarwood, oud and Indonesian patchouli base, we’re predicting this magnetic and heady blend will be the scent of the season.

Creed Queen of Silk is priced at $549 for 75ml, and is available from Worldbrand.co.nz.

Ashleigh Cometti is an Auckland-based beauty journalist with more than 12 years’ experience in the industry. After joining the Viva team in 2018 and being appointed beauty editor in 2020, Ash has fine-tuned her skills at sniffing out new fragrance launches, discovering the next generation of talented makeup artists and writing about all things that feed her obsession as a skincare fanatic.

More beauty

From fragrance influencers to the biggest new launches.

Beauty entrepreneur Jaimee Lupton has 15 new brands in the pipeline. Her brand expansion continues with the launch of Chalon.

Perfumer Jo Malone CBE on creating scents, legacy and why AI is important to the evolution of the fragrance industry. The British perfumer speaks to Ashleigh Cometti about the innovation and intention behind her second fragrance line, Jo Loves.

What’s next in the world of tweakments? Experts share the top appearance medicine trends of 2024. Forget frozen or over-filled, expect to see a rise in treatments that err on the side of subtlety.

A hairdresser reveals his expert tips for making your cut and colour last longer. Before you do anything rash, we asked a hair stylist to share a few of his best tips.

We tried Fig.1, the skincare line landing at Mecca. This is what we would (and wouldn’t) use again. The brand was founded by a Harvard dermatologist and a former Nike exec.