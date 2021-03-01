GO NZ: Gulf star Ido Drent's top five Waiheke Island favourites

Ido Drent and daughter Elliotte on Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

After filming the new season of The Gulf on Waiheke, actor Ido Drent discovered many new favourite places on the island he's come to think of as his second home

1.Swimming away the day at Palm Beach

Palm Beach will always be special to me - it's where I got engaged to my better half more than 10 years ago. We now have three kids so we make a point of going back as a family as often as we can. It's a great beach for kids, good old Tip Top icecream at the local shop, and, you have to check out The Palm Beach Store cafe - it's so good.

2. Get out on the water at Oneroa Bay

I am a massive fan of watersports, whether it's kayaking, fishing, swimming or boating. Oneroa Bay is one of my favourite spots as it encompasses all these activities. With its white sands, beautiful pōhutukawa trees and even a barbecue area, it's perfect for chilling out with friends and family. If you have a boat or a kayak there is even a private little bay to the North West of Oneroa beach that you can only get to via the water (unless you own one of the three private properties with access).

The Gulf star Ido Drent is a fan of all watersports, so Waiheke Island is an ideal holiday destination for him and his family. Photo / Supplied

3. Dine at Cable Bay

If you want some good, family-friendly dining with the added bonus of a gorgeous view, look no further than Cable Bay. It has a great lawn, views of the city, and it's even walking distance to the ferry. I would personally recommend any of the wood-fired pizzas for the kids (or even for yourself), the beef cheek croquettes are incredible and their pinot rosé is something else. It's a great spot to finish the day.

4. Visit local vineyards

There are so many amazing places to visit on the island, but Awaroa stands out to me. It's totally committed to organic practice, but it also is intimate and small - creating the perfect atmosphere for catching up. The service is amazing and the outlook of grapes and wildflowers is really special.

5. Walk the island

Waiheke Island is known for its incredible bush walks, so if you are feeling adventurous you must check out the Matiatia Headland Path. You'll be sure to clock up your steps with this one - the one-and-a-half-hour walk takes you along a beautiful coastal path through Te Miro Bay, and boasts wonderful views over the Matiatia Channel to the islands of Motuihe, Motutapu and Rangitoto. It is challenging but a very rewarding walk that can be done with the whole family.

Ido Drent and family (wife Mandy, son Bastion and Daughter Elliotte) love visiting Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

Ido Drent stars in The Gulf, screening Mondays at 9pm on Three