But even the trust-fund babies are expected to do something with their lives, particularly the Kiwi ones. Some of the second-and-third-generation descendants head off to do their own thing, or gain university qualifications before returning to learn the ways of the family business. Still others turn their parents’ multimillion-dollar fortune into a billion-dollar one.

Anonymous in Geneva

As far as Annabel Fay is concerned, one of the best decisions her parents, Sir Michael and Lady Sarah Fay, made was to move the Fay Richwhite entourage to Geneva in the late 1990s.

In Geneva, she was just an anonymous kid. Sure, her parents were rich, but their wealth was dwarfed by many living in the global Swiss hub. No one knew or cared about the Wine Box Inquiry or how much money merchant bankers Fay Richwhite had made.

They’d never seen the 29-storey bronze mirror-glass Fay Richwhite skyscraper, built in the opulent 80s at 151 Queen St. Nor did they know that the Fay/Richwhite families bought Ahuahu Great Mercury Island, off the east coast of the Coromandel, where Sir Michael still lives. In other words, the Fays were relative nobodies in Geneva.

Former merchant banker Michael Fay on Great Mercury Island. Photo / Adrian Malloch

Looking back, she’s thankful that her parents gave her and her two siblings, James and Jessica, the space to figure out what they wanted to do. None of them have gone into merchant banking.

Fay, 37, is currently a lecturer in sociology at the University of Denver in the US while completing her PhD. Before that, she was a pop singer for nearly 10 years and then trained as a chef at the Culinary Institute of America in California’s Napa Valley.

Annabel Fay is completing her PhD in sociology.

Fay’s US-based brother James has invested in a group of medical clinics run by Providence, with his father Sir Michael and David Richwhite. Fay, the father of twins, is married to celebrity artist and model Beau Dunn, who has an Instagram following of more than 940,000 and is known for her pop art based on Barbie dolls.

James Fay, son of Sir Michael and Lady Sarah Fay, with his wife, model and artist, Beau Dunn and their 2-year-old twins Finn and Bella.

Jessica Fay is a partner in a London law firm, practicing family law.

No room for error

Annabel Fay thinks the adult children from inter-generational wealth put themselves under unnecessary pressure, trying to make sure they are viewed as successful.

That’s one of the reasons she gave up social media, a decision she describes as one of the best she has made.

Those growing up in high-achieving families need to examine where the pressure to excel is coming from, she says.

“A lot of the time, that pressure is not necessarily coming from the parents. It’s coming from themselves.”

Not everyone will inherit

Although thousands of baby boomer offspring will inherit a small fortune, and in some cases a large one (an estimated $1.2 trillion will transfer to Millennials and Gen Z in the next two decades), most will be expected to earn their keep.

And not all will inherit their parents’ vast wealth. After Brendan and Jo Lindsay became overnight rich listers after the $660m sale of their plastic container company Sistema in 2016, the couple made it clear their four children would not be inheriting millions. Instead, they set up the Lindsay Foundation to give their fortune to charity during their lifetime.

Jo and Brendan Lindsay plan to give the money they made from the sale of Sistema to charities through the Lindsay Foundation. Photo / Dean Purcell.

The 15 heirs of the late construction pioneer Hugh Green, who were set to inherit a fortune worth billions, have elected to instead give their inheritance away. A family trust will control the assets of the Hugh Green Group of companies until 2069, at which stage 75% of the trust’s assets will be transferred to the control of the Hugh Green Foundation and given away to charities.

Most of the fortune accumulated by the late businessman and philanthropist Hugh Green, of the Hugh Green Group, will be given away to charity. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Last year, hundreds of beneficiaries related to the Todd Corporation, worth an estimated fortune of $4.3b, had their shareholder dividends “temporarily” suspended after the failure of some of the company’s large-scale international projects. A Todd Corporation spokesperson declined to say whether payment of the dividends has resumed.

Heir apparent: here’s what some of the adult children from New Zealand’s wealthiest families are doing, listed in alphabetical order.

Cook family

Neville Cook, the son of Suzanna and pioneer businessman and philanthropist Cliff Cook, remembers boyhood summer holiday jobs working in the gardens of his parents’ Metlifecare retirement villages.

Years of exposure to his father’s business acumen had a big influence on his business career.

“You don’t learn it in a single session, but with decades of exposure. He [Cliff Cook] taught us the benefit of not only hard work but also smart work.”

The Auckland-based managing director of family office NSI Management describes his father as “a fantastic deal maker”.

Neville and Cliff Cook at Remuera Rise retirement village in Auckland, developed by the father and son duo. Photo / Sarah Ivey

Cliff Cook sold his remaining 25% shareholding in the NZX-listed Metlifecare in 2005 for $85m, but the family still own Britain’s LifeCare Residences with villages at London’s Battersea Place and in Hampshire. They also have a wide spread of New Zealand assets, including in energy, technology and water infrastructure.

Neville Cook (left) with his brother Daniel. Their father Cliff Cook established Metlifecare in New Zealand.

Cook’s London-based brother Daniel also works for the family business. He is executive director of LifeCare Residences, responsible for the company’s UK investment and growth strategy. Three other siblings, Vanessa, Josh and Vincent, took other career paths.

Edgar family

Jonty, Hamish and Adam Edgar, the sons of Queenstown multi-millionaire businessman and philanthropist Sir Eion and Lady Jan Edgar, are involved in sharebroking and investments like their father.

Sir Eion, who died in 2021, spent nearly 50 years with investment company Forsyth Barr and was chairman until his retirement in 2019. He was also known for his generosity and philanthropy, a legacy the family has continued.

Businessman Sir Eion Edgar was known for his generosity to charities and communities. Photo / John Stone.

Investment banker Jonty Edgar is an executive director and co-head of markets at Forsyth Barr. Edgar is one of several high flyers who have invested in privately-owned tourism business RealNZ. He lives in Auckland with his wife Amber, and owns a property at exclusive golf course Tara Iti. Edgar is a shareholder in luxury goods company Faradays in Auckland’s Parnell and in Urban Polo.

Hamish qualified as a lawyer, worked at Russell McVeagh in Wellington before moving into the finance industry in London. He returned to New Zealand in 2014 and helped establish the Edgar Capital family office, alongside his father, which he continues to manage as CEO.

Sir Eion Edgar (centre) and his wife Jan, with two of their sons, Hamish (left) and Jonty (right). Photo / Tracey Roxburgh, ODT

Hamish co-chairs the Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi, co-founded by his father, and lives in Auckland with his wife Victoria and two daughters.

Adam joined Forsyth Barr Wānaka last year, having worked in the financial services industry for more than 20 years in New Zealand, the UK and Hong Kong. He is on the board of the Winter Games NZ, Mitre 10 Ferry Mead and on the investment committee for Plunket NZ. He lives in Wānaka with his wife Anna and their three children.

Faull family

The offspring of the global hotel-owning Faull family didn’t get a cushy time as kids.

Matthew, Oliver and Edward Faull, sons of Carol and Gavin Faull, a Taranaki farmer who established the Swiss-Belhotel International hotel management group in 1987, were taught the value of money at an early age.