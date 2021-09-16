Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

Family's multimillion-dollar generosity praised by judge in legal decision

10 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By:

Jane Phare is a senior business reporter for the New Zealand Herald

In an extraordinary move, the family of the late construction pioneer and philanthropist Hugh Green has gone to court to lock up his massive legacy for nearly five decades at which time a majority shareholding

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.