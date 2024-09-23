The new retail hub has 2000 car parks and, being surrounded by airport land, the airport company opened a further six neighbouring lots for spillover in the busy Thursday-Sunday opening period.

Inside the new Mānawa Bay shopping centre on Monday. Photo / Michael Craig

That more than doubled vehicle capacity, giving 4500 car parks.

Thomson said yesterday the airport had done “a lot of work with road management communication and putting on bus services so we knew that if we did get a peak, we could respond to that and ensure that our main priority was getting people to the terminals was prioritised at all times”.

However, demand far outstripped supply.

Mānawa Bay, owned by Auckland Airport, where roads were still congested yesterday. Photo / Michael Craig

Cath O’Brien, executive director of the Board of Airline Representatives, said ground handlers saw staff caught up in congested roads.

Some resorted to using bus lanes in an effort to get to work, she said.

“Customers were caught up in traffic congestion. Many were first delayed getting to park and ride locations and then delayed again trying to catch buses to the terminals,” she told the Herald’s aviation and tourism writer Grant Bradley.

Auckland Airport told the Herald there had been no flight disruptions but the board was aware that services were delayed because aircrew were late to reach gates, having been caught up in traffic congestion.

Thomson said the airport was working with Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi “around getting more services in here over time. Look, we had a lot of interest in the centre, more popular than we thought it was going to be. This was a big planning exercise for the airport.”

An airport spokeswoman said people had many options to avoid problems getting to the new mall.

Public transport was a 10-minute walk from the new outlet centre to the Hape Dr bus stop next to Butterfly Creek, she said.

Auckland Airport chief commercial officer Mark Thomson said the company knew its new Mānawa Bay mall would be extremely popular. Photo / Michael Craig

People can take the Airport Link orange bus, which connects with the wider public transport network, she said.

That means they can travel from the city centre to the Hape Dr bus stop for $6, she said.

“Extra car parks will be available. You’ll be directed into the closest car park. All car parks for Mānawa Bay visitors will be free and some of the car parks may require a short walk or bus trip to the centre, with free buses running every 10 to 15 minutes,” she said.

Temporary road closures were also planned surrounding Mānawa Bay: Jimmy Ward Cres was to be temporarily closed to through traffic but will be open for our customers coming to the centre.

Nixon Rd was to be temporarily closed to southbound traffic.

“We recommend coming from the north via George Bolt Memorial Dr, for the easiest access to the car parks, rather than the southern entry off Puhinui Rd, which can be congested at peak times,” the spokeswoman said.

”We recommend carpooling with friends and family where you can.”

Mobility parking card holders had priority directly outside the centre which is open 10am-7pm daily.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.