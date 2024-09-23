Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Watch: How Auckland Airport tried to avert Mānawa Bay traffic chaos

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Mark Thomson, commercial manager at Auckland Airport. is at Mānawa Bay, discusses the new premium discount outlet on airport land.

Auckland Airport bosses knew in advance the opening of the new $200 million Mānawa Bay outlet shopping centre would be popular but still traffic chaos ensued.

“We knew this was going to be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business