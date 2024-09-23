Gordon said the softening jobs market follows a prolonged slowdown in the New Zealand economy over the past two years.

“Similarly, households recognise that it will take some time for lower interest rates to work their way through, and for businesses to find themselves back in the position of needing to find more workers,” he said.

Employment confidence fell in 7 out of 11 regions, with Auckland recording the biggest fall this quarter.

“While Wellington remains the most downbeat region, Auckland is now not far behind,” Gordon said.

“This is a useful reminder that while public sector cutbacks have been well-publicised, it’s the private sector that has borne most of the pain in the jobs market to date.”

Falling interest rates may have boosted consumer and business confidence in other respects but households are taking a realistic view of how long this will take to flow through into better job prospects.

“The latest results suggest that the unemployment rate has continued to rise at a faster pace over the last year; we expect it to reach 5% for the September quarter,” Gordon said.

“Households also remained downbeat on the outlook for job opportunities a year from now, although that measure did tick slightly higher in the September survey.

“That outlook is probably a fair reflection of how the labour market tends to lag the broader cycle. We’re now two years into an economic slowdown, and while job vacancies have been falling for some time, it’s only in the last few months that we’ve seen outright job losses.

"Similarly, it's likely that it will take some time for lower interest rates to work their way through the economy, and for businesses to find themselves back in the position of needing to find more workers."

Earnings outlook in the survey was mixed.

Past growth in earnings slipped for a second quarter, consistent with the easing in wage growth that we’re increasingly seeing in the official figures (at least for the private sector). Expected earnings growth rose slightly, but it remains at an historically low level.

