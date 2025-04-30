“There may be more to talk about mid-year, when I hope to have a Central Otago Pinot Noir 2024 to market locally, and a Rosé is in the works too,” Taylor says. “Perhaps more of a fuss can be made then.”

New Zealand cricketing legend Ross Taylor is pursuing a new business venture as a vintner. Photo / Mike Scott

Hamilton-based Taylor’s first vintages are grapes that proudly have the quality and characteristics found in the Marlborough region.

There are two, the 290 Marlborough Pinot Noir 2023 and the 181 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, with Taylor’s autograph on each label.

The 290 for his red wine represents 290 – Taylor’s score at the Waca in Perth against Australia in 2015. It is the highest ever score by a visiting test batsman in Australia.

The 181 for his white wine represents Taylor’s One Day International score of 181, not out, against England at the University Oval in Dunedin in 2018.

Ross Taylor’s Marlborough wines.

Taylor’s wines have gone on sale in New Zealand this week, exclusively at WineCraft in Wellington’s beachside suburb of Paraparaumu.

Society Insider understands there is only a limited run available in New Zealand.

Instead, Taylor’s focus is on exporting to India, where he has a large fan base with the cricket-mad nation, having previously played Indian Premier League Cricket from 2008 to 2014 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Daredevils.

There is a growing wine industry in India, with high demand for NZ grapes, especially varietals from the Marlborough region.

According to global export-import data planner Volza, New Zealand exported 434 shipments of wine to India from October 2023 to September 2024, marking an annual growth rate of 27%.

Taylor is excited about his Indian business prospects. His first shipment arrived there last month, and he is currently registering the product, which he explains is processed on its arrival in the country.

Such is his fame in India, in March, Taylor co-led Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s 40-strong business delegation there, with Air New Zealand and ASB chair Dame Therese Walsh.

During Luxon’s State visit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was all smiles when he met Taylor.

Ross Taylor and NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ross Taylor and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon play street cricket in New Delhi during their Indian delegation.

While in India, Taylor played cricket on the streets of New Delhi with Luxon, Sports Minister Mark Mitchell, current Black Cap Ajaz Patel, who was also part of the delegation, and Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev.

The limited New Zealand run of Taylor’s wines is stocked exclusively at Paraparaumu’s WineCraft. Taylor says that WineCraft owner Brendon Nottage, considered to be one of the country’s most knowledgeable wine professionals, has been a big part of his wine journey.

Taylor has been a customer of Nottage’s for more than a decade and says his wine advice has been invaluable.

Taylor, wife Victoria and their three children have a holiday home in Raglan, so they have also made sure their favourite local – George’s Beach Club – will serve his Marlborough vintages.

Former Black Cap Ross Taylor and wife Victoria Brown, pictured at the Halberg Awards in 2018. Photo / Nick Reed

As part of this week’s official New Zealand launch, Taylor has been in store at WineCraft, meeting, greeting, tasting, and introducing customers to his Marlborough wines.

Customers have the chance to win a game of golf with Taylor at the Paraparaumu Golf Club at the end of May, with a signed bat and a signed copy of Taylor’s 2023 autobiography Black and White.

Taylor isn’t the first Kiwi sportsman to have a nose for the wine business.

In March, Society Insider revealed All Black Beauden Barrett had gone into business with respected French wine connoisseur Jean-Benoit Auzely to establish the importing business Beau Jour.

All Black Beauden Barrett has partnered with respected French wine connoisseur Jean-Benoit Auzely with importing business Beau Jour.

Beau Jour has an exclusive mail order wine list and late in March Barrett had three successful wine tasting evenings with an array of Beau Jour’s best from Bordeaux at the Wine Room on Auckland’s College Hill.

Former All Black great and mental health campaigner Sir John Kirwan is also in the wine-importation business, bringing in Italian wines under the brand jk14 Wines.

Kiwi power couple in the making

George Harper Jnr and Victoria Harris at a recent wedding in England.

Society Insider can reveal a new London-based Kiwi power couple in the worlds of sport and finance – Kiwi international golf commentator George Harper Jnr and The Curve’s Victoria Harris.

Harris, a financial adviser who launched investing advice platform The Curve in 2020, confirmed the pair has been dating since October last year.

“We met in a very traditional way, a casual 4am slide into the DMs,” Harris tells Society Insider.

“Our first date was at the Broadway Markets in East London.”

George Harper Jnr and Victoria Harris pictured in Matarangi in the summer.

It’s small wonder their paths didn’t cross earlier. Although Harris, 36, was raised in Auckland, she did her double major in economics and finance at the University of Canterbury, in 34-year-old Harper Jnr’s hometown of Christchurch.

For a decade, Harris worked as a portfolio manager at Milford Asset Management, Pie Funds and Devon, managing millions of dollars for hundreds of clients in New Zealand.

In 2020, she partnered with producer Sophie Hallwright to create The Curve, providing information for women on finance and investing.

George Harper Jnr with golfer Rory McIlroy.

Harper Jnr gained a name for himself working in New Zealand as a content creator and presenter in sport. He co-founded sports commentary platform Short & Wide with Anthony Niterl and Andrew James, and gained a cult following.

In 2016, Short & Wide had a season on TVNZ On Demand and Duke, and Harper Jnr went on to become a familiar face in sports broadcasting, primarily in rugby and cricket.

After covering the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, Harper Jnr spread his wings for good and has been following sport all over the world ever since.

The pair are well on their way to becoming a veritable power couple in London.

Harper Jnr is based out of the UK and broadcasts on the biggest golf stage at The Open Championship and the DP World Tour, where he is a roving reporter, commentating and diving deep with the best golfers on the planet.

He recently signed with UK-based Modest! Sports Marketing. The company’s music division represents UK singer Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction.

Victoria Harris and Sophie Hallwright, co-founders of The Curve. Photo / supplied.

Last year Harris moved The Curve to the UK and raised $1m from angel investors to grow and scale the business.

The Curve community now numbers more than 70,000, and its podcast has had more than 1.2m downloads. Harris and Hallwright recently launched an investing club, and they have ambitions for it to become one of the world’s biggest.

Harris says the recent market volatility has seen a huge spike in their membership.

Working on her start-up, she pretty much lives and breathes her work, which complements Harper Jnr’s work ethic. He travels regularly to prestigious golf and cricket tournaments all around the world.

“It’s hard, but we put great importance on prioritising each other,” Harris tells Society Insider.

Harris says that their romance plays into the adage that opposites attract. While she helps people plan financially, Harper Jnr loves spending and has a horrible credit rating, but a good sports betting rating.

While Harper Jnr might be on a first-name basis with global golf stars and many of New Zealand’s sporting greats, Harris is great friends with America’s Cup winning skipper Peter Burling and his wife Lucinda, and has attended her fair share of Sail GPs around the globe.

The pair were able to come home and meet each other’s families over the New Zealand summer, including enjoying time at the moneyed Coromandel beach spot Matarangi.

Harper Jnr worked on the international cricket coverage with TVNZ and the Blackcaps, as well as appearing on Sky’s The ACC Does Game of 2 Halves, while Harris networked The Curve.

Megan Alatini shocked by homophobic abuse

Megan Alatini and Natalie McDade married in March.

Megan Alatini has been in the spotlight for more than 25 years but she can still be shocked by the public’s reaction to her personal life.

The TrueBliss star was on the cover of Woman’s Day recently, celebrating her wedding to her partner, police Sergeant Natalie McDade. The story also appeared on the Herald.

Alatini and McDade have known each other for 18 years as friends and in late 2023 they began a relationship. By the following New Year’s day, the pair were engaged.

Alatini, whose first marriage was to former All Black Pita Alatini, says she was shocked by the homophobic social media abuse she received about the new chapter in her life.

Megan Alatini, right, on her recent wedding day, picture with her mother, Barbara.

“Let’s be clear, you don’t have to understand or accept someone’s sexuality, religion, or background, that’s your journey,” Alatini tells Society Insider.

“But what you don’t have the right to do is demean, insult, or bully someone - especially when you know nothing about them, their struggles, or their story,” she says.

Alatini says the anonymity of the internet doesn’t give anyone a free pass to be cruel.

When she shared the fun of her and McDade’s magical day, she did not expect to be told to repent for her sins for being gay, to hide or give up her sexuality.

Natalie McDade and Megan Alatini on their honeymoon.

“It’s still happening too much in a country where I thought we were much more enlightened,” she says.

The couple’s March wedding was a beautiful affair with more than 250 guests at the Glasshouse in Morningside, including Alatini’s three children and one grandchild, and McDade’s five children.

A-list friends in attendance included Alatini’s TrueBliss bandmates, Erika Takacs and Joe Cotton; her former Celebrity Treasure Island castmates Miriama Smith, Mary Lambie and Blair Strang; and long-term friend Colin Mathura-Jeffree.

Alatini says she is used to putting herself out there and can mostly brush off abusive comments.

However, she says she went into defence mode as a parent, a daughter and a partner.

“My children saw the posts, as well as my mother and my wife.

“Imagine my embarrassment seeing my mama jump into a thread defending her daughter’s honour,” she says.

Having her family read the hate and the casual cruelty very much hurt them.

“It planted seeds of self-doubt, fear, and shame that no child or family member should have to carry.”

Alatini wants to remind people that New Zealand’s suicide rates are “heartbreakingly high”, especially among LGBTQ+ youth.

“Every thoughtless comment, every joke, every slur adds to a mountain of pain that some people simply can’t climb,” she says.

Alatini says online bullies and keyboard trolls need to know it’s not just words on a screen; the words are real and can destroy people’s lives.

“It’s disheartening to see comments telling people to ask God for forgiveness. The God I know loves all people without exception.”

Alatini says that at the heart of every faith is compassion, acceptance, and love. She has friends who have faced hate at an even deeper level compared to her own experiences of being in a same-sex relationship.

“I’ve met individuals who, in earlier years, had to pretend to be someone else just to be accepted – at work, in their own families, in their churches, on their sports teams.”

She says she thought about sweeping the abuse under the carpet and ignoring the naysayers, but her integrity wouldn’t let her.

“How can I expect others to stand up for themselves if I don’t lead by example?”

Alatini intends to use her profile and her personal experiences to advocate for those who may not have a voice. She hopes that by standing up, she gives people something to think about before they type in discrimination.

“If you can’t show kindness, at least show restraint,” she says.

Mowbray and Lawson reunite at country music fest

Nick Mowbray, Jaimee Lupton, Hannah St John and Liam Lawson in Palm Springs.

Last weekend Zuru billionaire Nick Mowbray and his fiancée, Jaimee Lupton, had a reunion with Kiwi racing star Liam Lawson and his girlfriend, Hannah St John, at the Stagecoach Festival in the Coachella Valley.

It’s the first time Lawson and Mowbray have met up since Red Bull Racing replaced Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda as Max Verstappen’s teammate late last March, seeing Lawson now race for Racing Bulls.