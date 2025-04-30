Advertisement
Lifestyle

Society Insider: Black Cap Ross Taylor launches wine brand; The Curve’s Victoria Harris confirms new relationship; Megan Alatini on homophobic abuse

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

Nick Mowbray, left, and Liam Lawson, right, met up in California; Megan Alatini speaks out against homophobic abuse; Former Black Cap Ross Taylor has a new business venture; The Curve's Victoria Harris has confirmed her new relationship. Photo / Herald composite

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, former Black Cap Ross Taylor has big plans for business in India; there’s a new Kiwi power couple in London; Megan Alatini has spoken out against homophobic abuse; Nick Mowbray and Liam Lawson’s Coachella

