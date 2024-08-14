Social media is teeming with Olympics-inspired antics - and it’s making ACC nervous

Originally published by The Spinoff.
Your body is amazing, but it can’t do the Biles II… yet.
I get it. You watch all those phenomenal bodies leap, twist, jump, dive, row, lift, sprint, break and ride. And you feel your own muscles twitch into life with dopamine and adrenaline (known to surge when you watch sports). Before you know it you’re adding gymnastic flourishes to your walk to the kitchen; and privately visualising your own podium moment and interviews with the Sky Sport reporters, wondering if you’d cry and remember to thank your mum as well as your coach and everybody watching at home. Your emotional capacity surges as you watch countries you hardly ever think about embrace each other and parade proudly around Stade de France with flags draped over their shoulders. You feel a flush of aspiration, inspiration. Could I do that? Can I?
Unfortunately, you most likely can’t. While social media is alive with Olympics-inspired reels made by normies, ACC says please, “have a hmmm” before you do. For the sake of your family, friends and colleagues who will have to tolerate the fallout of your Olympics-induced injury.
As bewitching as it is to think you could attempt The Biles II, logic says you just shouldn’t. ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker says “if you’re getting off the couch and giving things a go, take a few seconds to think things through before you do them”, and “if the sport or activity is brand new for you, research the right techniques to follow and learn from the pros”.