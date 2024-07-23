An appeal is pending but should he lose, it will present a dilemma for the couple because Invictus has become one of their most high-profile joint outings on the world stage.

The Duchess of Sussex might miss the Invictus Games for the first time because of security fears. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry, 39, hailed Birmingham’s “strong ties” with the armed forces community as he congratulated the city on its success.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, home to the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, has been the starting point in the recovery of scores of injured military personnel.

The Duke made many private visits to its predecessor, Selly Oak Hospital, which closed in 2011, chatting to soldiers who had suffered catastrophic injuries in Afghanistan.

He said: “Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.

“Your city’s strong ties to the armed forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.

The couple are often seen celebrating with competitors at the annual games. Photo / Getty Images

“Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators. We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all — something your city knows well.”

The previous government threw its weight behind the bid, pledging £26 million ($56m) in March to get it off the ground.

John Healey, the Defence Secretary, said he was “delighted” the UK would be hosting the event.

“I know the Ministry of Defence and the people of Birmingham will warmly welcome teams from around the world to support military personnel injured in conflict,” he added.

“The Invictus Games are an important chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies and support those who defend us.”

The Invictus Games Foundation and the Royal British Legion, which supports Team UK, also expressed delight that the event would be “coming home”.

British athletes said it was “awesome” that their family and friends would be able to turn out to cheer them on at Birmingham’s NEC, where hundreds of competitors and spectators will converge.

Prince Harry says Birmingham has "strong ties" to the armed forces. Photo / Getty Images

Stephen Hooper, who will lead Team UK at the 2025 Games in Canada, said it would “mean the world” to have the support of the British public.

“Birmingham is a special place for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, as they all come through here at some point,” Hooper said.

“As we prepare for Canada next year, it’s great to know the Games are coming home in 2027.”

Organisers have promised to stage “the most cohesive, sustainable event in Invictus Games history” and to ensure its legacy stretches well beyond the week-long event, benefiting communities nationwide.

New sports include pickleball and laser run.

There will be no financial input from Birmingham City Council, which went bust last year, meaning much of the funding will come from private sector sponsors.

JJ Chalmers, a former marine commando wounded by an IED blast in Afghanistan in 2011, has described how the city, and the Games, saved his life.

“I was in hospital in Birmingham for nine weeks to begin my recovery and it will always hold that special place in my heart,” he said this year.

“The idea of the Invictus Games coming here, which is an organisation and an event which, again, I owe my life to in so many ways, just as I did to the hospital in Birmingham.”

Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games 10 years ago. Photo / Getty Images

Since the inaugural event in London in 2014, the Games have been held in Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, the Hague and Dusseldorf. In February, the first Winter Games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler.

But for Prince Harry, life has dramatically changed since he nervously addressed the athletes 10 years ago.

Then, the Duke was supported by his father, then Prince Charles, stepmother, then the Duchess of Cornwall, and brother, Prince William.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were closely involved in the early success of the Invictus Games, with their Royal Foundation — then jointly shared with the Duke — pumping large sums of money into the event.

Since then, familial relationships have disintegrated.

Both the Sussexes and Invictus athletes are understood to feel frustrated at the lack of public support for the Games, which has grown into a successful global event involving 22 countries and more than 500 athletes.

If the status quo persists, it is unlikely that senior royals will appear at the Birmingham NEC in July 2027 to support the Duke and the British athletes.