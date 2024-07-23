In his witness statement, he told the judge he did not feel able to bring his children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, to the UK, and he also felt he could not put his wife “in danger like that”.
The Duke made many private visits to its predecessor, Selly Oak Hospital, which closed in 2011, chatting to soldiers who had suffered catastrophic injuries in Afghanistan.
He said: “Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.
“Your city’s strong ties to the armed forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.
“Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators. We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all — something your city knows well.”
The previous government threw its weight behind the bid, pledging £26 million ($56m) in March to get it off the ground.
John Healey, the Defence Secretary, said he was “delighted” the UK would be hosting the event.
“I know the Ministry of Defence and the people of Birmingham will warmly welcome teams from around the world to support military personnel injured in conflict,” he added.
“The Invictus Games are an important chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies and support those who defend us.”
The Invictus Games Foundation and the Royal British Legion, which supports Team UK, also expressed delight that the event would be “coming home”.
British athletes said it was “awesome” that their family and friends would be able to turn out to cheer them on at Birmingham’s NEC, where hundreds of competitors and spectators will converge.
Stephen Hooper, who will lead Team UK at the 2025 Games in Canada, said it would “mean the world” to have the support of the British public.
“Birmingham is a special place for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, as they all come through here at some point,” Hooper said.
“As we prepare for Canada next year, it’s great to know the Games are coming home in 2027.”
Organisers have promised to stage “the most cohesive, sustainable event in Invictus Games history” and to ensure its legacy stretches well beyond the week-long event, benefiting communities nationwide.
New sports include pickleball and laser run.
There will be no financial input from Birmingham City Council, which went bust last year, meaning much of the funding will come from private sector sponsors.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were closely involved in the early success of the Invictus Games, with their Royal Foundation — then jointly shared with the Duke — pumping large sums of money into the event.
Both the Sussexes and Invictus athletes are understood to feel frustrated at the lack of public support for the Games, which has grown into a successful global event involving 22 countries and more than 500 athletes.
If the status quo persists, it is unlikely that senior royals will appear at the Birmingham NEC in July 2027 to support the Duke and the British athletes.