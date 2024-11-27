Despite the seeming criticism, the ex-athlete also defended the monarchy, describing its role as “important” and claiming he loves “what they do”.

Prince Harry's family has been described as 'very dysfunctional' by a close friend. Photo / Getty Images

Harry has been engaged in a public rift with his family since leaving the UK in 2020, and is currently estranged from his brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

He has made several trips to England this year but only saw his father, King Charles, once during a whirlwind visit in February following news of his cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Haskell is very well-connected to the royals, having history with Harry and co-hosting The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast alongside Mike Tindall, the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara.

William and Kate were even guests on the show last year, sharing candid details about their sporty lifestyle and competitive natures while chatting with the former rugby players.

“I don’t know where this has come from,” Kate joked.

“I don’t think we’ve actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

The top order of procession for the British monarchy. Photo / Royal Mail

During the interview, which took place at Windsor Castle, William also revealed the “only time” he’s ever “cried when watching sport” – sweetly admitting it was when his cousin Zara won an equestrian competition.

“I think it was the European championship,” William said.

“I was down in Exmore at the time, camping. We were all huddling around the phone, watching it. She was there, she was blubbing away, the flag was going up. I was in pieces. I was so proud.”

Kate confirmed his story, adding: “I can remember, because you came back and said I’ve never been so proud of anyone.”