The Prince and Princess of Wales reveal their sporting highs and lows on Mike Tindall's rugby podcast. Photos / YouTube

The Prince and Princess of Wales have dipped their toes into the world of podcasting, making a surprise appearance on Mike Tindall’s show The Good, The Bad & The Rugby for the Rugby World Cup.

During the 50-minute chat at Windsor Castle with Tindall, a former rugby player who married William’s cousin, Zara Phillips, the Prince revealed the only time he’s cried while watching sport.

Sitting alongside Phillips’ mother, Princess Anne, William recalled the sweet moment his cousin won gold in horseriding: “I think it was the European championship.

“I was down in Exmore at the time, camping. We were all huddling around the phone, watching it. [Zara] was there, she was blubbing away, the flag was going up. I was in pieces. I was so proud.”

William and Kate were also joined by Princess Anne, Mike Tindall's mother-in-law. Photo / YouTube

Kate shared that she remembers the moment where he husband was so moved: “... you came back and said I’ve never been so proud of anyone”.

The Princess of Wales also revealed one of her major life regrets, sharing that she was “absolutely gutted to have missed Andy Murray’s game when he won his gold medal event”.

Tindall’s podcast co-host also asked the royal couple about their own rumoured sporting rivalry between each other.

With clear sarcasm in her voice, Kate said: “I don’t know where this has come from”, before going on to confess, “I don’t think we’ve actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

And when asked if they believed their competitive streaks had been passed on to their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, Anne commented “Just a little bit, I think.”

Kate added: “They’re all of different temperaments and as they’re growing and trying out different sports, it’s going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”

According to news.com.au, the royals appeared on the podcast in honour of the Rugby World Cup which commenced with the devastating All Black loss to France in Paris over the weekend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are patrons of the Welsh Rugby Union and the Rugby Football Union respectively.