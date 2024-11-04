Princess Anne greets her son-in-law Mike Tindall at Royal Ascot 2024 in June. Photo / Getty Images

Mike Tindall keeps things formal with his mother-in-law, Princess Anne.

The former England rugby star — who has been married to King Charles’ niece Zara Tindall since 2011 — was asked how he addresses the Princess Royal in private and admitted it was not any different to the way other people speak to her in public.

When asked by host Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain on Monday what he calls his mother-in-law, Tindall responded: “Ma’am.”

Last year, Tindall and his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast co-hosts Alex Payne and James Haskell secured a joint interview with Anne, Prince William, and Catherine, Princess of Wales in their capacities as patrons of Scottish, Welsh and English rugby respectively.

And the former I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! contestant praised his in-laws for being “amazing” guests.