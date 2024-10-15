Mike Tindall has revealed a detail about his royal in-laws – and it’s in stark contrast to Meghan Markle’s claim in her Netflix series. Here he's pictured at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 10, 2024 in London. Photo / Getty Images

Mike Tindall has revealed a detail about his royal in-laws – and it’s in stark contrast to Meghan Markle’s claim in her Netflix series. Here he's pictured at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 10, 2024 in London. Photo / Getty Images

Zara Phillip’s husband, retired rugby star Mike Tindall, has revealed a detail about his royal in-laws - and it’s in stark contrast to Meghan Markle’s claim in her Netflix series.

The difficulties that arise when joining the royal family have been in sharp focus in recent years, largely due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s revelations.

But while the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, delivered a largely unflattering view of the institution’s initiation process, a new royal book is painting quite a different picture.

Mike Tindall, who married Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Phillips in 2011, is set to publish his own memoir in the coming days, in which he described his own entry into royal life as “simple”.

“Believe it or not, marrying into the royal family was pretty easy for me,” the 45-year-old former rugby union player revealed in The Good, the Bad & the Rugby -Unleashed, which was co-written with his podcast co-hosts, James Haskell and Alex Payne.