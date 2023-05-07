Zara Tindall appeared to shut her eyes for a moment during the King's coronation. Photo / TikTok

While the spotlight was heavily focused on King Charles at his coronation in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, some eagle-eyed fans noticed two royals looking a little worse for wear.

Hidden away in the fourth row at the monumental occasion sat Zara and Mike Tindall who some royal fans believe were hungover as they were caught spacing out and resting their eyes throughout the coronation.

Zara – daughter of Princess Anne – and her husband Mike have solidified themselves as contenders for Royal family favourites thanks to their relatability and that only intensified when fans found out they were out on the town mere hours before Charles’ coronation.

Despite their 2am bedtime, Zara was all smiles as she walked into Westminster Abbey - but that quickly changed. Photo / AP

The Daily Star has reported the two enjoyed a meal at Oswald’s in Mayfair with other senior members of the Royal family before continuing the party at the private members’ venue The Arts Club.

Their night continued until 2am when fans reported seeing them looking for a taxi home.

Speaking to the Mail Online, a source said, “After leaving Oswald’s they carried on their evening partying at nearby the Arts Club where they left at approximately 2am.”

The couple were reportedly “stumbling in the street while taking in all the Coronation bunting before getting into a taxi home”.

And it seems the proof of their late night showed at the coronation as the couple were spotted looking zoned out with one snippet of the event seemingly showing Zara struggling to keep her eyes open.

The TikTok video – which has been viewed over 3.3 million times on the app, shows Zara’s eyes slowly close several times as she sits surrounded by other royals - including her cousin, Princess Beatrice.

Her 44-year-old husband, meanwhile, was caught spacing out at he gazed up at the ceilings of the Abbey.

Many fans found the moment hilarious when one person commenting, “She’s hanging & needs a McDs on Uber Eats on the way back to the palace!”

Another said, “The aftermath of the 2am partying! Gotta love the Tindalls,” while a third person said, “haha she’s fighting for her life with that hangover, we’ve all been there”.

“Love Zara, daughter of legendary Anne” someone else added.

The Tindall’s weren’t the only royals caught out at the coronation. Prince William and Princess Kate’s youngest son, 5 year old Prince Louis was also caught yawning in the middle of the ceremony.

Prince Louis appears to yawn during King Charles' coronation service. https://t.co/SB1yBIKbNm pic.twitter.com/Us9GyGemwI — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 6, 2023

In another sweet moment, Louis held hands with his 8 year old sister Charlotte as they walked into the Abbey and the youngest of the Wales siblings were later seen looking up at the Abbey ceiling.

Louis did not stay seated beside his parents the entire coronation ceremony with reports revealing the young prince was briefly taken away to have a reprieve from the lengthy service.