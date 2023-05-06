Is he singing, is he screaming or is he yawning? We'll never know. Photo / AP

Is he singing, is he screaming or is he yawning? We'll never know. Photo / AP

OPINION:

He’s the little prince that can - and will steal our hearts. If you weren’t convinced after Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year, maybe King Charles’ coronation will sway you.

At just five years old Prince Louis has quite the future ahead of him and I truly don’t know where it will take him. Will he be another Prince Harry? Maybe. But there is one thing I know for sure, his royal antics will be remembered forever.

Last June, the then four-year-old stole his great-grandmother’s spotlight when he appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, covered his ears during the flyover and screamed. The picture was a quick success with the public who couldn’t help but crown him the most relatable royal.

So when it was announced he would be appearing at his grandfather’s coronation this weekend, I knew we were in for some fun. Bringing the sass, the humour and the hilarious facial expressions, Louis proved he is the real king.

Here are Prince Louis’ seven best moments from the coronation:

1. Royal pout

Prince Louis. Photo / Getty Images

This is how I look at dresses in shop windows when I know I can’t afford them.

2. Charlotte, look!

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Photo / AP

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Louis telling Charlotte how they’re going to escape.

3. Yawn

Prince Louis appears to yawn during King Charles' coronation service. https://t.co/SB1yBIKbNm pic.twitter.com/Us9GyGemwI — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 6, 2023

Same Louis, same.

4. Bond, James Bond

Something about this photo screams secret agent. Photo / Getty Images

When you have the coronation at 11 but a James Bond audition at 5.

5. Riding the wave

Prince Louis has the best royal wave ever #Coronation pic.twitter.com/Y1T1rdhu3x — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) May 6, 2023

Behind that wave is a boy who wants to grab his iPad, pop his headphones on and park up on the couch with a bag of chips and a fruit roll-up.

6. Tantrum time

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace balcony. Photo / AP

Sure, he could be singing but I know a kid’s scream when I see it and that’s a top tier one.

7. Done, done and done

Louis' at it again! Little prince puts on a VERY animated balcony display at the Coronation https://t.co/JqIgpeW8Ca pic.twitter.com/Dsf3iZsoM0 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 6, 2023

Give this kid his own show.



