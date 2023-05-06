OPINION:
He’s the little prince that can - and will steal our hearts. If you weren’t convinced after Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year, maybe King Charles’ coronation will sway you.
At just five years old Prince Louis has quite the future ahead of him and I truly don’t know where it will take him. Will he be another Prince Harry? Maybe. But there is one thing I know for sure, his royal antics will be remembered forever.
Last June, the then four-year-old stole his great-grandmother’s spotlight when he appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony, covered his ears during the flyover and screamed. The picture was a quick success with the public who couldn’t help but crown him the most relatable royal.
So when it was announced he would be appearing at his grandfather’s coronation this weekend, I knew we were in for some fun. Bringing the sass, the humour and the hilarious facial expressions, Louis proved he is the real king.
Here are Prince Louis’ seven best moments from the coronation:
1. Royal pout
This is how I look at dresses in shop windows when I know I can’t afford them.
2. Charlotte, look!
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Louis telling Charlotte how they’re going to escape.
3. Yawn
Same Louis, same.
4. Bond, James Bond
When you have the coronation at 11 but a James Bond audition at 5.
5. Riding the wave
Behind that wave is a boy who wants to grab his iPad, pop his headphones on and park up on the couch with a bag of chips and a fruit roll-up.
6. Tantrum time
Sure, he could be singing but I know a kid’s scream when I see it and that’s a top tier one.
7. Done, done and done
Give this kid his own show.