Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at the Windsor Castle estate in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Masked thieves targeted the royal estate where William, Prince of Wales lives with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their children.

The royals live in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate with their children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and 6-year-old Prince Louis and the couple are believed to have been at home when a raid took place at the nearby Shaw Farm with burglars scaling a 1.8m fence to steal several vehicles and then smashing their way through a security gate to escape.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday, October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.

“Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”