Prince William goes viral after giving student royal pardon for being late to class

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read
Prince William recording the message for Samantha Johnson's TikTok at Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre on November 14. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has given a student a “royal pardon” for being late to class.

The royal father of three, 42, was at Ulster University on Friday during his official trip to Northern Ireland when he made a TikTok for Samantha Johnson telling her professor she was tied up and wouldn’t make her study class on time.

In a clip viewed more than four million times on TikTok, Samantha was seen with a group of other young people standing around William.

She says in the clip: “Yeah, just tell her why we’re late.”

After checking the professor’s name and that the video was rolling, William told Samantha’s professor: “Lesley, I’m very sorry we’re late, but they seem to be caught up, and they wouldn’t believe that you were here, so, just wanted to say hi.”

Samantha wrote over the video: “POV – Prince William gives you the best excuse for being late.”

@samanthaj0hns0n

#princewilliam #royalfamily #ulsteruniversity #university #lecture #late

♬ original sound - samantha

She later told People magazine: “He really took a genuine interest in all of our interests and future plans. Honestly, [he] gave the most positive vibes and seems like such a sweet, kind-hearted individual.

“Even took time to tell us about his plans to help the homeless to spread awareness.”

Samantha added in response to the flood of comments on her video: “Best excuse ever. Can’t argue with a royal pardon.”

When asked if she got away with the excuse, she said: “Course I did”, adding her professor “loved it”.

She added it was “so unexpected” and a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to meet William.

When an online user said interactions with royals are “getting more and more unserious”, Samantha replied: “Makes them seem more real”, before adding William was “one of the nicest people I’ve met”.

She added: “Genuinely takes care in trying to get to know you ... didn’t expect him to be so sound ... he’s literally adorable.”

