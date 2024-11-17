Prince William recording the message for Samantha Johnson's TikTok at Ulster University's Belfast City Campus Centre on November 14. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William has given a student a “royal pardon” for being late to class.

The royal father of three, 42, was at Ulster University on Friday during his official trip to Northern Ireland when he made a TikTok for Samantha Johnson telling her professor she was tied up and wouldn’t make her study class on time.

In a clip viewed more than four million times on TikTok, Samantha was seen with a group of other young people standing around William.

She says in the clip: “Yeah, just tell her why we’re late.”

After checking the professor’s name and that the video was rolling, William told Samantha’s professor: “Lesley, I’m very sorry we’re late, but they seem to be caught up, and they wouldn’t believe that you were here, so, just wanted to say hi.”