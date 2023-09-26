The Princess of Wales revealed her daughter's secret hobby. Photo / AP

Kate Middleton let slip that her daughter Princess Charlotte is a keen dancer while visiting a print-works factory in Lancaster on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales revealed the sweet detail as she was leaving the factory, speaking to one of the people who had been waiting outside for her, reports the Daily Mail.

Emily May Catto, 7, also brought Princess Kate a picture she had drawn of the royal during her official visit to Standfast & Barracks, which is now part of the Sanderson Design Group.

The Princess of Wales asked Catto what her favourite thing to do was, and she replied, “Dancing!”

Kate then responded, “My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap ... keep up the dancing.”

It is a hobby the young royal shares with her late grandmother Princess Diana, who was fond of dancing too.

Princess Charlotte shares her hobby with her grandmother, Diana, pictured here dancing with Prince Charles in 1985 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

When she was a kid, Diana hoped to grow up to be a professional ballerina, but eventually her dreams were dashed when she was told she was too tall. As an adult, she was the patron of the English National Ballet.

Princess Kate has brought up her daughter’s love of dancing in conversation before, dropping the detail during a trip to Galway in 2020 with husband Prince William.

While being filmed on a walkabout and greeting members of the public on her last day in Ireland, she made the confession that her daughter loved to dance.

Hundreds of royal fans lined the streets as the mother of three stopped and chatted to a few well-wishers, including a sweet 4-year-old girl.

After asking the adorable youngster her age, the Princess of Wales asked whether she was a fan of dancing.

She then added: “Charlotte likes dancing too.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, George, Louis and Charlotte, watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June. Photo / Getty Images

Crouching down to chat with the little girl, who seemed to be with her mum, Kate asked: “How old are you going to be in May? You’re going to be 5?

“So you’re exactly the same age as Charlotte,” she shared.

A smiling Kate kept talking to the young girl, asking: “Wow, do you like dancing?”, with the child revealing she did.

“Charlotte likes dancing too,” the proud mum divulged, before wishing the girl a happy birthday in advance.

In the past, it had been revealed Charlotte was attending weekly ballet lessons, in the footsteps of her older brother Prince George.

Charlotte began dance school lessons in south London in November 2018, insiders shared with People.



