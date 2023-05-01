From how to watch it here in NZ to the big questions “Will Harry be there!” the Herald has got you covered with the King’s coronation explainer. Video / NZ Herald

Today marks another royal birthday to celebrate, and with that comes another much-anticipated, never-seen-before photograph taken by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Princess Charlotte is turning 8 in New Zealand today, and her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a heart-warming portrait on Instagram of the young royal looking pretty pleased about it.

Princess Charlotte celebrates her eighth birthday. Photo / Instagram

Dressed in a white floral dress and showcasing a wide smile with two missing teeth, Princess Charlotte channelled the beginning of the spring season in the social media post, which comes a week before King Charles’ Coronation on May 6.

The royals captioned the photo: “Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow”, with a celebratory balloon emoji and a cake emoji.

Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a touching tribute to their son Prince Louis, who turned 5 on April 23.

The picture showed the young royal in a wheelbarrow wearing a blue knitted sweater and a bright smile.

What’s more, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a playful snap of themselves on Friday to celebrate 12 years since their fairytale wedding.

Taking to social media, the couple shared a photo simply captioned, “12 years” followed by a love heart emoji.

Kate and William can be seen standing still on their bicycles with their arms around one another, William with his shades on, and Kate with her sunglasses perched on top of her head.

The portraits are released ahead of the King’s coronation where preparations are in full swing for the biggest royal event of the year.

Charlotte, 8, will be joined by her siblings, Prince George, 9, and Louis, 4, at the coronation, who will play a significant role according to rehearsal documents seen by The Times.

The siblings are expected to join their parents, Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales, in the Gold State Coach behind the monarch and Queen Consort Camilla for the coronation procession at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The Wales’ will be joined in the procession by Anne, the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, according to The Times newspaper.