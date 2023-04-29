The couple on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following their 2011 wedding. Photo / Getty Images

The couple on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following their 2011 wedding. Photo / Getty Images

It’s hard to believe it’s been 12 years since one of the most iconic weddings - and dresses - in the history of the royal family.

But a playful snap shared by the Prince of Wales, 40, and the Princess of Wales, 41, showed us just how quickly time flies when you’re having fun.

Taking to social media, the couple shared a photo simply captioned, “12 years” followed by a love heart emoji.

Kate and William can be seen standing still on their bicycles with their arms around one another, William with his shades on, and Kate with her sunglasses perched on top of her head.

The couple shared the image for the 12th anniversary. Photo / Instagram

The photo was taken by photographer Matt Porteous last year in the Norfolk countryside and is part of a playful series of photographs that Porteous previously captured of the royal family.

Other images from the shoot were shared last month on Mother’s Day and during Christmas in 2022.

The laid-back image is a far cry from the bundle of nerves the couple would have been 12 years ago at Westminster Abbey, in a service that was performed by the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Rowan Williams.

The couple’s fairytale wedding made headlines all over the world as the future King married his long-time love, Middleton.

Middleton stunned in a dress designed by English designer Sarah Burton, creative director of the luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen.

The dress went on to inspire wedding dress trends for years to come and countless dupes hit the bridal market.

The couple’s special anniversary comes exactly a week before King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned at the same location as the couple’s wedding during their coronation on May 6.

And while the date is fast approaching, details of the event are still few and far between. Prince Harry is reportedly still in the dark over a coronation detail that will guarantee fame or shame for the Montecito royal.

Despite the Duke of Sussex’s persistent requests for Westminster Abbey’s seating arrangements prior to his RSVP announcement, the prince is still not privy to where he will be allocated during the coronation ceremony, according to Page Six.

Buckingham Palace has not shared any details on the seating arrangements, meaning Harry could very well be in the nosebleeds on his father’s big day instead of front and centre with his fellow relatives.

Follow NZ Herald for all your coronation news as it happens.















