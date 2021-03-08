Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan and Harry following Oprah interview

Good Morning Britain co-presenter Piers Morgan says he expected "vile destructive self-serving nonsense" from Meghan, not Harry. Photo / Getty Images

Controversial TV host Piers Morgan did not like Oprah's interview with Harry and Meghan.

Morgan took to Twitter to let his feelings known, writing that he wouldn't believe Meghan Markle if she gave him a weather report.

I wouldn’t believe Meghan Markle if she gave me a weather report. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

But he wasn't done with just that.

In follow up tweets, Morgan said Harry "wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy and hate his country".

It is no secret that the Good Morning Britain host is no fan of Meghan's so there is not a whole lot of love lost following the interview.

"Let's be clear: Prince Harry and his wife just spent two hours trashing everything the Queen stands for & has worked so hard to maintain, whilst pretending to support her," he said in another tweet. "And they did it while her 99yr-old husband Philip is seriously ill in hospital.

"It's contemptible."

He called the interview "an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family".

"I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful," he added.

This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/F2QDxELSsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

He also tweeted: "Is it too late for Oscar nominations? #Meghan", hinting that he believed she was faking her feelings during the internet, as she spoke about her suicidal thoughts and her quest to keep her son safe.

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast on Three on Tuesday, March 9, at 7.30pm.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.