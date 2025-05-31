Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Olympian Valerie Adams champions winter warmth for South Auckland children

By Suzanne McFadden
Woman's Day·
7 mins to read

Valerie Adams is passionate about leading the Jammie Army. Photo / Emily Chalk

Valerie Adams is passionate about leading the Jammie Army. Photo / Emily Chalk

The Olympic legend opens up about parenting and the new project that brings a tear to her eye.

Dame Valerie Adams wraps her two kids in warm hugs as they arrive home from school on a stormy Friday afternoon.

Six-year-old Tava is lugging Caleb, his class mascot, a yellow cuddly

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle