Air New Zealand has released its 23rd in-flight safety video today, starring Steven and Dame Valerie Adams, Tom Sainsbury and several other Kiwi stars. Herald Travel journalist Sarah Pollok attended the top-secret filming in August and reports on how it came together.
It begins with a vague email in August from Air New Zealand asking me to give them a call. On the phone an hour later, however, I’m told details can’t be shared until an NDA is signed.
Sure enough, I’m sent a date, time and address for a giant black warehouse where a crowd of teenagers mill around between large white trailers. I follow the group into the building, sidestepping electrical cords taped to the ground and people wielding headsets and clipboards, and see the studio has been transformed into an indoor basketball court.
Most people settle into the five rows of bleachers lining one side of the room. On the other side, crew cluster around several large cameras on tripods or strapped around people’s shoulders. Ahead of me, a gaggle of teenagers dart around the court but one figure towers above them all; Kiwi basketball star Steven Adams.
It’s Adams who is the “star” of the airline’s 23rd safety video, Every Point Counts, according to Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.
“Through this safety video, he will be challenged spontaneously to a game of basketball by a bunch of Kiwi kids,” she explains. I count nine youngsters surrounding Adams but it still doesn’t entirely seem like a fair match. Nonetheless, it’s all smiles as they try to score past all 6 feet 11 inches of him.
Adams said he valued the involvement of rangatahi, which made the video particularly special.
“It was awesome to be part of a project that involved young people and the community,” he said in a statement.
In Every Point Counts, Steven’s main opponent and co-star is 15-year-old Aucklander Zephaniah Kapoki-Prescott, who admits she only started playing basketball for her school team at the start of this year.
“Now I’m here playing with Steven Adams, which is crazy,” she said between takes but she said despite his height and talent, he had been fun and encouraging to work alongside.
“He’s a Kiwi icon who’s dreamed big, he’s made it on the global stage, and we’re hoping that this video will actually inspire other Kiwis to chase their dreams,” Geraghty said.
Air NZ safety video boasts star-studded Kiwi cast
Adams isn’t the only famous Kiwi featured in the new video. Sports broadcaster Andrew Mulligan does commentary, TikTok star Theo Shakes is an audience member and Steven Adams’ sister Dame Valerie Adams also cameos.
Comedian and actor Tom Sainsbury will star in not one but two roles.
“I play both the coach and the referee for a basketball game and I interact with myself, which is a dream come true,” he tells me. While the comic is used to arguing with himself in social media video skits, he admitted the safety part of the safety video was a touch challenging.
“When they asked me to do it, I was like, Will I be the person with the mask? Will I be the person with the life jacket? But no ... I turn my computer, my device, to aeroplane mode,” he said.
A quick step but one Sainsbury discovered wasn’t as easy as it looked.
“It seems quite a simple thing, to just turn a switch on a computer, but, you know, it did take a few … It took a few times for me to get it just right,” he said.
Correctly demonstrating these safety messages, be it activating airplane mode or locating a life jacket, isn’t just important but essential. Beyond the glitz and glam, these videos are mandated by the Civil Aviation Authority and must meet certain specifications.