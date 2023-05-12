Shot! Dame Valerie Adams has teamed up with Middlemore Foundation to keep 10,000 South Auckland children warm this winter. Photo / Supplied

Shot! Dame Valerie Adams has teamed up with Middlemore Foundation to keep 10,000 South Auckland children warm this winter. Photo / Supplied

Dame Valerie Adams is putting her Olympic name behind a campaign to warm up winter for 10,000 South Auckland children.

Adams has teamed up with the Middlemore Foundation to provide 10,000 warm pyjamas to help the children remain healthy during the colder months.

The partnership is part of the foundation’s annual Jammies for June campaign, which aims to help combat the respiratory illnesses that often affect children living in cold, damp houses - especially during winter.

This year, the campaign is hoping to distribute 10,000 donated pairs of jammies to children admitted to Middlemore Hospital’s Kidz First, and the 76 primary schools supported by the Foundation through the Mana Kidz School Health programme.

Adams is one of New Zealand’s most successful and celebrated Olympic athletes. She competed at five Olympic Games, winning a staggering two golds, one silver and one bronze medal in shot put. She wanted to get behind the Jammies campaign because she understands the struggle and says that’s why she feels so passionate about helping her community in this way.

“I’m from the South side, I know what these families are going through. I know how hard it is to live through pretty crappy New Zealand winters. So, it was important for me to support the work of the foundation, as a way to connect with my community which would make a real difference,” Adams says.

Foundation CEO Margi Mellsop says “with the cost-of-living crisis, this winter is expected to be particularly challenging for many families”.

“Every year, too many children are admitted to Kidz First with respiratory illnesses because they live in cold damp houses.”

Dr Richard Matsas, clinical director of Kidz First Hospital and Community Health, acknowledges this winter is likely to be challenging for the children in the community.

“Being snug and warm will support children’s immune systems to help fight off any viruses that come their way,” he said.

Since launching Jammies for June in 2011, Middlemore Foundation has distributed more than 80,000 pairs of jammies donated by supporters. It also provides blankets, hot water bottles, and heaters to keep children warm.

One of those children supported by the foundation is Kingi - who was just 3 months old when he had a collapsed lung, living in a cold, damp home with asbestos and no insulation.

Now aged 7, Kingi spends two weeks at Kidz First every three months to receive antibiotics.

Over winter, Kingi’s respiratory problems worsen with wheezing and crackling in his lungs. Kingi’s family had another setback as Cyclone Gabrielle destroyed their home. They are still waiting for a new home today, and it’s been a difficult time for the whole family.

