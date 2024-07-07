Dame Valerie Adams got behind the Jammies for June campaign.

Middlemore Foundation is over the moon following the successful 2024 Jammies for June campaign - fronted by Dame Valerie Adams - resulted in an extraordinary donation of 18,034 pairs of pyjamas (and counting! ) to children in hospital, community healthcare, and Mana Kidz schools across South Auckland.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of Adams and her dedicated Jammie Army - and along with the generosity of all who donated and undertook fundraising events, this year’s drive surpassed the initial goal of 15,000 pairs of pyjamas.

Adams is Middlemore Foundation’s Jammies for June Ambassador and expressed her gratitude, stating, “I am incredibly proud of our community for coming ogether to support our tamariki. Growing up in South Auckland, I know how tough winters can be, and every pair of pyjamas donated represents a child who will sleep warmer and healthier tonight.”

The campaign was launched in response to an urgent call from Kidz First Hospital, which has been grappling with a relentless stream of admissions of children presenting with respiratory illnesses, including rheumatic fever, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and asthma. Dr Richard Matsas, clinical director at Kidz First Hospital, emphasised the importance of the campaign, noting, “Keeping children warm at night is a critical step in supporting their immune systems and preventing hospitalisations due to avoidable respiratory illnesses.”