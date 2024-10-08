Oat milk has surged in popularity for several reasons. First, it has a creamy texture that closely mimics dairy milk, making it ideal for lattes, baking and even sauces. Its neutral taste makes it a versatile substitute in sweet and savoury recipes, unlike some other plant-based milks that can overpower certain dishes.

Additionally, oat milk is often praised for its eco-friendly production. The process of growing oats requires significantly less water than almond or dairy milk, making it a sustainable choice, which has contributed to its rising popularity among environmentally conscious consumers.

Nutritionally, oat milk is a solid choice. Many brands fortify their products with calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B12, nutrients that are harder to find on a plant-based diet. Oat milk is also lower in fat than coconut or almond milk, making it a lighter option for those watching their calorie intake.

New Zealand grows some of the best oats in the world.

Why not?

Oat milk hasn’t been free from criticism. Recently, some have pointed to its high starch content, which makes it naturally sweet but also raises concerns about its carbohydrate levels. While the starch gives oat milk its characteristic creamy texture, it can also lead to higher blood sugar spikes, especially in sweetened varieties.

Some critics have also raised concerns about added oils, such as rapeseed oil, used in commercial oat milks to improve texture. This has led to a debate over whether oat milk is truly a healthy alternative to dairy or if it’s just another processed product.

For those watching their sugar or starch intake, opting for unsweetened, organic oat milk with minimal additives is a better option. Homemade oat milk is also a way to control what goes into the drink, avoiding unnecessary oils or sweeteners.

How to use oat milk in your cooking

Oat milk’s creamy consistency makes it perfect for a range of uses in the kitchen. For your morning coffee, it froths beautifully, giving your latte that same silky texture you’d expect from dairy. It’s also excellent in smoothies, adding body without the strong flavours some nut-based milks have.

In baking, oat milk is a one-to-one substitute for dairy milk. Whether you’re whipping up muffins, pancakes or even custard, you can use oat milk with great results. For savoury dishes, oat milk can be used in creamy soups or sauces, adding richness without the heaviness of cream. Try using it in a classic mushroom sauce, such as Karena & Kasey’s eye fillet with mushroom sauce and truffle mashed potatoes, where its neutral taste allows the earthy flavours of the mushrooms to shine. If you’re looking to experiment with savoury dishes, try a creamy vegan mushroom pasta.

For a sweet treat, use oat milk in a batch of vegan pancakes, where it adds a fluffy texture without any dairy. The oat milk will give the sauce a smooth, creamy consistency without the need for heavy cream, making it a lighter, plant-based option.

Herald contributor Nikki Birrell has worked in food and travel publishing for nearly 20 years. From managing your kitchen to cutting costs, she’s shared some helpful advice recently, including the pantry items with the longest shelf lives, how to get the most out of vinegar, and whether spreads, condiments and chocolate go in the fridge or pantry.