Grilled apricots with custard

Add a pinch of turmeric and no more, or your custard will become bright yellow. I used oat milk, but almond or soy are also great. The less-watery milks make for a creamier texture. A sneaky extra dash of maple is allowed if you have a sweet tooth.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|cornflour
|¼ cup
|water
|Pinch of
|turmeric
|400ml
|non-dairy milk
|1 Tbsp
|maple syrup
|1 tsp
|vanilla extract
|8
|medium sized apricots, halved
|1 Tbsp
|coconut oil
|½ cup
|chopped almonds
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Directions
- To make the custard, combine the cornflour and water with a pinch of turmeric. Heat the milk in a medium sized pot until just boiling. Stir through the cornflour mixture until the custard is smooth and has thickened. Add the maple and vanilla to taste.
- Preheat a grill pan to a medium heat. Brush the apricots with warmed coconut oil and cook for5minutes, then turn and cook for a further 2.
- Serve the apricots warm with custard and chopped nuts.