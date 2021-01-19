Website of the Year

Grilled apricots with custard

Photo by Babiche Martens.

Add a pinch of turmeric and no more, or your custard will become bright yellow. I used oat milk, but almond or soy are also great. The less-watery milks make for a creamier texture. A sneaky extra dash of maple is allowed if you have a sweet tooth.

Ingredients

2 Tbspcornflour
¼ cupwater
Pinch ofturmeric
400mlnon-dairy milk
1 Tbspmaple syrup
1 tspvanilla extract
8medium sized apricots, halved
1 Tbspcoconut oil
½ cupchopped almonds

Directions

  1. To make the custard, combine the cornflour and water with a pinch of turmeric. Heat the milk in a medium sized pot until just boiling. Stir through the cornflour mixture until the custard is smooth and has thickened. Add the maple and vanilla to taste.
  2. Preheat a grill pan to a medium heat. Brush the apricots with warmed coconut oil and cook for5minutes, then turn and cook for a further 2.
  3. Serve the apricots warm with custard and chopped nuts.

