Grilled apricots with custard

Photo by Babiche Martens.

Add a pinch of turmeric and no more, or your custard will become bright yellow. I used oat milk, but almond or soy are also great. The less-watery milks make for a creamier texture. A sneaky extra dash of maple is allowed if you have a sweet tooth.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp cornflour ¼ cup water Pinch of turmeric 400ml non-dairy milk 1 Tbsp maple syrup 1 tsp vanilla extract 8 medium sized apricots, halved 1 Tbsp coconut oil ½ cup chopped almonds

Directions