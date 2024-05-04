Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Food awards: What do the medal stickers on NZ groceries really mean?

Kim Knight
By
13 mins to read
If you can eat (or drink) it, someone has invented an award for it. Kim Knight started counting all those tiny medal stickers and asks who benefits most from these accolades. Photo / Michael Craig

If you can eat (or drink) it, someone has invented an award for it. Kim Knight started counting all those tiny medal stickers and asks who benefits most from these accolades. Photo / Michael Craig

From the Pie Awards to the Champions of Cheese to the Great Sausage Competition and the Ice Cream and Gelato Awards. If you can eat (or drink) it, someone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle