Christopher Luxon appeared to have the edge on his political rival Chris Hipkins this week. Photo / Alex Cairns

National leader declares icecream supremacy

Christopher Luxon’s campaigning in Te Waipounamu showed off his sweeter side with visits to Rollickin Gelato in Christchurch and Patagonia’s Ice Creamery & Chocolaterie in Queenstown.

However, eyebrows were raised when Luxon declared Patagonia’s hazlenut icecream to be the best in the country, despite reportedly giving that title to another flavour in Christchurch the day before.

The claims expose an underlying tactic of Luxon’s campaign where he is seemingly willing to forgo his icecream integrity in the pursuit of votes.

It is worth noting that Patagonia’s Hazelnut Cremino was named Formula Foods Supreme Champion Boutique at the NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards 2023 so it’s possible Luxon revised his earlier statements to align with experts.

It’s a wonder Luxon didn’t endorse his own creation of “Blueberry Lux” - a concoction he produced at Rollickin Gelato which featured blueberry ripple, cheesecake and a little bit of shortbread - a combination the National leader described as a “taste sensation”.

For the sake of balance, Beehive Diaries launched an exhaustive online investigation into what Labour leader Chris Hipkins’ favourite icecream was.

The search uncovered a photo from 2017 posted to Hipkins’ Twitter account of the then Opposition MP enjoying a Jelly Tip, a staple of New Zealand icecreams while wearing a familiar-looking pair of sunglasses.

Summer has finally arrived in the Hutt. Ice cream is fully justified... pic.twitter.com/C3nwIzwaXl — Chris Hipkins (@chrishipkins) February 24, 2017

Hipkins’ preferences may have changed, however. His commitment to the party may mean Hipkins now favours Mr Whippy, given the company’s co-owner sits at 41st on Labour’s list.

Brown’s own goal gives Wood right of reply

For years now, National MP Simeon Brown has been using a photo of Labour’s Michael Wood standing next to a large zero (an advertising prop for the Road to Zero road fatalities campaign) to pillory the former transport minister.

Wood was stripped of his ministerial portfolios when it emerged he was in possession of shares that posed a potential conflict of interest, given the Cabinet decisions he was privy to.

How many Cabinet portfolios does Michael Wood still have? pic.twitter.com/tja6LjTG6N — Simeon Brown (@SimeonBrownMP) June 21, 2023

Brown’s mocking included a quite witty but albeit cruel quip, posing the question: “How many Cabinet portfolios does Michael Wood still have?” as the Mt Roskill MP smiled proudly aside a giant zero.

It appears fate has given Wood a chance to return serve as Brown stood directly underneath the word “zero” while speaking to National’s promise to install 10,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030 if elected.

Given their fierce contests in Parliament, it’s a fair bet Wood has squirrelled it away for future use.

National MP Simeon Brown speaking to National's EV charger policy. Photo / NZME

Luxon flip-flops on Warriors support

The sudden rise of the catchphrase, “Up the Wahs”, has provided politicians an easy way to appear relatable as diehard league fans dream of a return to the grand final after more than a decade.

Luxon was quick out of the gate with his endorsement of “Up the Wahs”, even using it as a response to a question on the Warriors this week.

However, video evidence has emerged of Luxon, alongside other political identities, seemingly being unaware of the club’s original tagline.

Asked on The Morning Shift whether he preferred “Up the Wahs” or “Let’s Gone Warriors”, Luxon was confused and appeared not to know the second option.

He then went on to endorse “Let’s Go On Warriors”, butchering the much-loved phrase associated with New Zealand’s iconic league team.

Hipkins and Greens MP Chloe Swarbrick were unequivocal in their advocacy for “Up the Wahs”.

This entry continues Beehive Diaries’ laser-like focus on the level of support both major party leaders are showing for the Warriors.

Hipkins and Luxon have indicated they are open to coming together for a video supporting the Warriors should they make the grand final on October 1. Beehive Diaries will be holding them to this promise.

Chris of the Week

There is little Chris Hipkins could have done this week to avoid a loss, given his party is dipping into the terrible 20s in multiple polls.

It was slightly unfortunate timing that the Council of Trade Unions released its attack ad on Christopher Luxon just as criticism of National’s tax plan was heating up, giving finance spokesperson Nicola Willis a breather as National campaign chair Chris Bishop went on a slightly hypocritical offensive on the “nasty” campaign Labour was allegedly orchestrating through its union friends.

Luxon spent his time this week largely eating gelato and playing cricket - although it’s understood National members in attendance at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval showed extremely poor catching skills.

The National leader took the ascendancy this week and goes back-to-back in winning Chris of the Week.