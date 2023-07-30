Labour is set to reveal its party list this morning ahead of the October 14 election.

Prime Minister and party leader Chris Hipkins is expected to present the announcement, alongside Labour president Jill Day.

It comes as Tāmati Coffey u-turns on his earlier decision to leave politics as he replaces former minister Kiri Allan as Labour’s candidate in the East Coast electorate.

Allan herself announced last week she would not contest the electorate after an alcohol-influenced car crash and subsequent arrest led to her being stripped of her ministerial portfolios.

In March, Coffey said he would step away from politics following the birth of his second child by surrogacy to husband Tim Smith.

However, Coffey yesterday said in a statement that the “tragic events” of last week had changed things.

“The people of the East Coast need a strong, experienced MP who can hit the ground running and provide strong representation in Parliament,” he said.

“The East Coast has been through so much this year, and it needs an experienced champion in Parliament.

“At the start of this year, the region had two senior Labour MPs representing [it]. I’m here to finish what they started.

“This is an area I know well. As first the electorate and then the list MP based in the Waiariki region, I’m very aware that half of the Waiariki electorate overlaps half the East Coast electorate from Maketu to the East Cape.”

Tāmati Coffey (right) is taking over from Kiri Allan as Labour's candidate in the East Coast electorate. Photo / Andrew Warner

Coffey “proudly acknowledged” his whakapapa of his kuia, after being raised between Gisborne and Uawa/Tolaga Bay.

“Most importantly, whānau were my reason for stepping back, and it is my whānau who have given me the green light to stay in politics, challenge for the seat and to do my bit to support an area that I love that so needs a champion right now,” he said.

In 2020, Coffey lost the Waiariki electorate to Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi - the only Labour MP to lose a seat in that election.

Allan had won East Coast in 2020 with a majority of 6331 votes - it had earlier been held by former National MP Anne Tolley.

Ohariū MP Greg O’Connor has also confirmed to the Herald he had opted out of the list again this election, as in 2020.

“It’s all or nothing.”

He will face National deputy leader Nicola Willis.