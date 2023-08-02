Robyn Herewini tries the supreme winning Roast Duck, Onion and Mushroom pie from Patrick's Pies. Photo / Michaela Pointon

Robyn Herewini tries the supreme winning Roast Duck, Onion and Mushroom pie from Patrick's Pies. Photo / Michaela Pointon

More than 200 award-winning roast duck, onion and mushroom pies were sold at Bay of Plenty baker Patrick Lam’s Rotorua and Tauranga stores in one day after reclaiming a champion piemaker title again.

Lam, of Patrick’s Pies Gold Star Bakery, was crowned pie king for the eighth time at the 25th Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards in Auckland on Tuesday night.

He won the supreme gold award for his roast duck, onion and mushrooms pie in the gourmet meat category.

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post, Lam said it was “amazing” to have won and he was “so happy” about the new and “unique” flavours he created.

“We actually tried to enter duck for the last couple of times but [we weren’t] successful.”

Jessica Lam, Darren Lam, Lay Phan Ho, Patrick Lam and Lawrence Lam from Patrick’s Pies Gold Star Bakery celebrate their supreme win at the 25th Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards on Tuesday night. Photos / Supplied

Lam said it made more than 200 roast duck, onion and mushroom pies yesterday, which were all sold out. He said it was limited by the number of duck breasts it could buy.

He said winning the award was “a big surprise” and bakers were “rushing” this morning to make more pies.

Asked how he celebrated the win, Lam said: “We had a few drinks up until 1.30am and tried to go to sleep because we know all the media will ring us in the morning. I got my first phone call at 6.50am.”

Lam thanked Bakels NZ for creating the competition.

“It’s very good for us and it means a lot for us to win the award.”

Robyn Herewini tries the supreme winning Roast Duck, Onion and Mushroom pie from Patrick's Pies. Photo / Michaela Pointon

Hungry pie feasters were eager to taste the award-winning pie yesterday morning from Patrick’s Pies Gold Star Bakery Rotoroa. The Rotorua Daily Post visited the bakery to find out what customers thought of the pie.

Loyal customer, Ron Wilson said the bakery’s pies “always take the cake”.

Wilson has been making the trip to the bakery from across the “other side of town” for over 25 years.

He said the Rotorua business had done “very well”.

“All the pies are beautiful of course they’ve won first prize.

“I’m just here today to try the new duck one. Roast duck, caramelized onion, bacon, mushroom and cheese. I’m looking forward to that.”

His favourite part of Lam’s pies was the pastry.

“Excellent pastry. And the filling is always, you know, there’s plenty of it. Hits the spot.”

Robyn Herewini tries the supreme winning Roast Duck, Onion and Mushroom pie from Patrick's Pies. Photo / Michaela Pointon

A live taste test of the winning pie was quickly scoffed by Rotorua resident Robyn Herewini who brought her friend visiting from Auckland to try the pastries.

With wide eyes and rustling bakery paper bags in their hands, a sense of satisfaction crossed their faces.

“The mince and cheese is nice too cuz,” said the friend who ordered the classic flavour.

They both agreed the pastry and filling was delicious.

Ron Malyon said he had been going to the bakery “quite often”.

He said it was “pretty good” a Rotorua business had won the award again.

The pastry was his favourite part of the pie experience.

Patrick Lam’s 2023 Supreme Pie Award winners:

Gourmet Meat - Roast Duck, Onion and Mushrooms - SUPREME/GOLD AWARD

Vegetarian - Stir Fry Vegetables - GOLD AWARD

Chicken and Vegetable - GOLD AWARD

Steak and Gravy - SILVER AWARD

Pat Lam’s supreme winning pies

2019 - Mince and cheese

2018 - Roast pork, mushroom and cheese

2016 - Bacon and egg

2010 - Bacon and egg

2009 - Creamy bacon, mushroom and cheese

2004 - Mince and cheese

2003 - Mince and cheese

Michaela Pointon is an NZME reporter based in the Bay of Plenty and was formerly a feature writer.