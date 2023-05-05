Cheese-makers Lara Ball, David Mathesen and Jack Irvine from Hōhepa Hawke's Bay.

Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay knows a thing or two about making mouth-watering cheese.

For the second consecutive year, Hōhepa Hawkes Bay was awarded the Sustainability Trophy at the NZ Champion of Cheese Awards, held on Thursday night in Hamilton.

The organisation, which supports and offers employment to people with disabilities, also scooped four medals earlier this year as part of the same awards process.

That included a gold for its vintage danbo, two slivers for its danbo and blue cheeses and a bronze for its cumin cheese.

Hōhepa Hawkes Bay makes about 18,000 kilograms of cheese each year at its cheesery in Clive.

Hōhepa Hawkes Bay general manager Santiago De Marco said it was a fantastic night on Thursday and a celebration of the great work people with disabilities were doing in the Hawke’s Bay community.

“[To see] disabled people from Hawke’s Bay travelling to Hamilton to stand up in front of this crowd at the gala and be recognised for their work - and the celebration of their community - it is what it is all about. It is about every life fully lived.”

Hōhepa Hawke’s Bay provides residential care, education, and work opportunities for about 200 people of all ages living with significant intellectual and developmental challenges.

About 60 staff (half of whom are people living with disabilities) operate the cheesery and dairy farm operation, which includes about 60 cows, in Clive and Poraiti.

The NZ Champion of Cheese Awards judges were blown away by their work and operation, including their care for the environment, elimination of plastic bottles and work to become the first dairy farm in the country to achieve SPCA animal welfare certification.