“I died [and] went to Christmas heaven!” she captioned the clip, which has since amassed almost 100,000 views.

However, not all viewers were convinced by the festive attire, with one commenting: “I never understand why they release Christmas jumpers in Australia ... Christmas is one of the hottest times of year ... no one is wearing a Christmas jumper”.

“Did Kmart miss the memo that it’s SUMMER at Christmas,” a second pointed out, with a third adding: “Is this for real. Anyone fancy heat stroke for Christmas?”

“I still have no idea why they sell winter Christmas stuff in Australia,” another weighed in.

“Have these makers never experienced a summer in Australia? No need for jumpers,” one viewer declared.

The Christmas leisurewear is also available at Kmart New Zealand, but Kiwis appear slightly more enthusiastic. However, many have questioned Kmart releasing their holiday collection in September, declaring it is “too early” to decorate for the holiday.

“I’m going to sound like a Grinch. Don’t get me wrong I love Christmas but we’re still [in] September!” one commented on a post in Kmart & The Warehouse Hacks & Décor NZ.

“Ridiculous. Still three months away,” another commented on a post that announced the range’s arrival in Kmart’s Palmerston North branch.

“Christmas stuff has no right being anywhere yet,” one said on a collection of photos from mid-September.

Some of the products that have proved most popular with Kiwi shoppers online include the Christmas Whipped Shower Foam Set, the Santa and Christmas pudding-themed baskets (which one fan repurposed as plant pots), advent calendars, and Grinch-themed candles.

In 2019, mums on a popular parenting forum questioned whether putting your Christmas tree and decorations up before December makes you “tacky”.

Many who weighed in on the fiery debate on Mumsnet claimed the thought of decking the halls before December 1 was “vulgar”.

However, Kmart isn’t the only local department store decking the halls. Farmers is also already selling Christmas décor and homeware, as well as the likes of David Jones and The Warehouse. Supermarkets such as Woolworths are also hopping on the festive bandwagon, with a “Christmas” category now available to shop on the website’s browsing sidebar.

Retail expert Chris Wilkinson previously told the Herald that some retailers “make up to 80% of their sales in the months ahead of Christmas”.

“So any way to extend this key period is eagerly sought,” he said at the time.

“It’s primarily about choice, selection and budgeting, but increasingly also about taking the stress of this busy time of the year.

“Popular products often sell out quickly and consumers can be disappointed, so securing ‘must-haves’ early is a smart move.”

In August, it was revealed the retail sector had continued to see declining sales in the three months prior, according to the Stats NZ Retail Trade Survey.

Seasonally adjusted retail sales dropped 1.2% in the June quarter compared with the March quarter, amounting to $24 billion. It marked the eighth consecutive quarter to see a drop, reflecting the ongoing cost-of-living pressures on customers.