The item, which features a small, grey balled head and a long black handle, is described on the website as something to “massage your shoulders, neck and back” and is said to be “perfect for relaxing after a long day of work”.
It’s available to buy online for $10 — “follow usage instructions carefully”, shoppers are warned on the site — and is listed as being stocked in store at the Australian retailer’s Sylvia Park, Botany, St Luke and Papatoetoe branches.
Though seemingly an innocent product, many users of the Facebook group took to the comment section to make light of the device and point out the visual similarities to many popular sexual vibrators.
“I was shocked, absolutely shocked to see something like that in Chemist Warehouse, right next to all the lip glosses.”
Despite the product having “sensitive” packaging and no “explicit signage or information explaining the nature of the item”, the woman complained to the company because she believed the display could cause “moral, ethical or physical harm to children”.
It’s unclear if Chemist Warehouse has removed or relocated the product from its shelves.
Chemist Warehouse isn’t the only non-specialised Kiwi retailer to sell sex toys. Life Pharmacy sells a range of vibrators. Woolworths stocks the Durex Play Accessory Delight Vibrating Bullet, while beauty chain Sephora has an array of models.