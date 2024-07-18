“I was mortified,” she said, particularly because her daughter’s friend was with them.
“I was shocked, absolutely shocked to see something like that in Chemist Warehouse, right next to all the lip glosses.”
When asked what she found so upsetting, and what inspired her to complain, she said: “I feel like doing something like that is normalising young girls to think it’s absolutely fine to be using this equipment.
“This is accessible to everyone that walks into Chemist Warehouse, from a 5-year-old through to a 80-year-old. Sexual toys can’t be put in the same basket as Lego.”
She was also struck by the colours, which she likened to confectionery such as M&Ms.
After they left the store she decided to express her disappointment.
“I can’t say nothing about this,” she said. “I rang everyone, I was so shocked.”
She contacted Chemist Warehouse’s Sylvia Park branch and spoke to the “lovely” manager, who told her the store had received “other complaints, and [had] sent an email to head office”.
However, the staff member explained they couldn’t remove the products from the store without an okay from upper management.
The mum said it was “their job to control anything that could cause moral, ethical or physical harm to children, and I would put this in the moral harm, or ethical harm”.
The ASA outlines in Principle 1 of its code that “advertisements must be prepared and placed with a due sense of social responsibility to consumers and to society” and that “advertisements targeting Children or Young People must comply with the ASA’s Children and Young People’s Advertising Code”.
Chemist Warehouse isn’t the only non-specialised Kiwi retailer to sell sex toys. Life Pharmacy sells a range of vibrators. Woolworths stocks the Durex Play Accessory Delight Vibrating Bullet, while beauty chain Sephora has an array of models.